ISRAEL (3TV/CBS 5) -- It seems like the news nowadays is all about the coronavirus and all the crazy havoc it has had on society globally. The worldwide pandemic is also helping highlight the heroes who step up to do things without second guessing it.

This time, it was a man doing something for his wife that we have all taken for granted, getting out hair done. His wife needed a touch up and he jumped in to help her out!

"These are my grandparents 92 years old (may we be healthy) in every situation my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed you don't see things like this every day," said Yael Shapira Avraham on Facebook.

The sweetest thing ever that we all needed to see today!