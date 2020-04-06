YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yuma police are investigating reports of a social media video showing a man coughing on a gas pump handle on Saturday night, referencing the spread of coronavirus.

Yuma police identified him as a 23-year-old from Winterhaven, California and have not yet released his name. According to police, he got the idea of the video from seeing similar ones online.

"The male subject does not show any signs or symptoms for COVID-19. Charges of Unlawful Use of Infectious Biological Substance will be sent to the County Attorney for review," according to Yuma Police's Facebook post.

Yuma police are also continuing to encourage six feet social distancing, wearing gloves, and using hand soap or hand sanitizer when out in public.

Police did not give information about the location of the gas station where this incident occurred.