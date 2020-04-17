PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a happy time following a dark chapter in their lives. Kenzie Kerr, age 10, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.
"Definitely the most difficult thing ever as a parent. You never want to see your child go through anything or be in any pain or suffer," said Kenzie's mother, Tina Kerr.
But Kenzie's story is a hopeful one. Following three brain surgeries and radiation treatment, she is now cancer-free. A Disney Cruise this month was her way of finally celebrating.
"It was just something she had been looking forward to so much, just to be able to celebrate being done with it and doing something as a family," said Kerr.
It was her one wish granted through Make-a-Wish Arizona. But the foundation said hundreds of wishes are now on hold because of COVID-19.
"More than 77% of our wishes involve travel of some kind, so all of those wishes had to be postponed," said Hollie Costello, the vice president of public relations and marketing at Make-a-Wish Arizona.
For now, the Kerr family is thankful they are all together and healthy, with Kenzie still waiting on the day her wish, comes true.
Costello said Make-a-Wish Arizona is still collecting donations during this time. She said once the pandemic is over, they will have hundreds of wishes to fulfill. If you would like to donate or support the foundation, go here.