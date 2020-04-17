PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was supposed to be a happy time following a dark chapter in their lives. Kenzie Kerr, age 10, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018.

"Definitely the most difficult thing ever as a parent. You never want to see your child go through anything or be in any pain or suffer," said Kenzie's mother, Tina Kerr.

But Kenzie's story is a hopeful one. Following three brain surgeries and radiation treatment, she is now cancer-free. A Disney Cruise this month was her way of finally celebrating.

"It was just something she had been looking forward to so much, just to be able to celebrate being done with it and doing something as a family," said Kerr.

It was her one wish granted through Make-a-Wish Arizona. But the foundation said hundreds of wishes are now on hold because of COVID-19.