GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When Lynn Geske bought a household cleaning machine and it didn't work, she wanted to take it back to the Goodyear Walmart where she purchased it. But, because of COVID-19, Walmart told her no returns.
“I purchased it in the grocery department and when I brought it back the girl said ‘No, we can't take back any cleaning products,’" said Lynn.
Lynn says the same thing happen when she tried to return some makeup that she bought at Walmart. “It's like both of these items are bad. They are defective.,” she told 3 On Your side. “You're (Walmart) not going to put them back on the shelf, so why can't I have my money back?"
If you look at Walmart's website, the retailer states, they are "... temporarily not processing returns or exchanges in our stores of food, paper goods, home cleaning supplies, laundry soap, pharmacy, health & beauty and apparel.” But Lynn says that policy needs to be clearly visible inside the store.
Lynn says she thinks Walmart should have some kind of a big sign when you walk into their store warning consumers of their return policy. That way consumers can make an educated decision on what to buy and what not to buy.
"You always have someone right there like an employee. So why don't they stand next to a sign and say make sure you see the new information have? Anything that draws attention to it."
In a statement to 3 On Your Side, Walmart says, "There are signs dispersed throughout stores and at checkout counters."
But, Lynn claims if there are signs, consumers aren't seeing them.
As a result, Lynn is now stuck with $80 worth of items that she can't use, including a pair of shorts. She says she kind of feels like her money is being hijacked. "If everyone in the state has $25 to $100 in goods wanting to be taken back, that's making Walmart’s bottom line look pretty good."
This is a good reminder that if you're going to buy anything, and I'm not just talking about Walmart, you need to ask about their return policy.
And, on a related note, this is kind of interesting, Kohls says it is taking items back. But they will quarantine those returns for 48 hours before putting them back out on store shelves.