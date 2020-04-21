PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Lyft, a rideshare company, will continue to operate out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport despite new fees set to be imposed next month.

Lyft and Uber had both vowed to stop service at the airport following the decision to implement a price hike. In December, the Phoenix City Council voted 7-2 in favor of the fee increase for rideshare users at the airport.

The issue was hotly debated. Those opposed to the increase said the tax unfairly burdens riders who rely on rideshares. Those in support said the money generated would help fund the airport's ground transportation program.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the new fees do not violate the state constitution.

However, the coronavirus crisis has changed the decision by Lyft to stop service at the airport. Now, the rideshare company says it will focus on the safe transportation of its passengers, and will revisit the increased fees at a later date.

Lyft provided this statement to Arizona's Family Tuesday morning:

"While we remain concerned about parity across ground transportation modes and affordability, particularly during this challenging time, our full focus is on the safety of our riders, drivers, and team members. We will continue to operate at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to provide travelers with access to reliable transportation and earning opportunities for drivers, and we hope to revisit this issue with the city at the appropriate time."

There's no word on whether Uber will follow suit. Arizona's Family has reached out to Uber for a comment.