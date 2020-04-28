LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Luke Air Force base will honor Arizona's front line coronavirus workers with a flyover on Friday, May 1.
The flyover will include aircraft from the 56th Fighter wing, the 944th Fighter Wing and the Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing.
"We are honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the Coronavirus.“ said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury. 56th Fighter Wing commander. “We want everyone to be able to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American air power, resolve and pride while keeping front line responders in their hearts."
According to a press release, there will be a total of 15 aircraft taking part on Friday around 3:10 p.m. for a duration of 50 minutes.
The aircrafts will include seven F-35A lls, seven F-16 Fighting Falcons and one KC-135 ARW.
The flight path will start in Buckeye and then proceed to Luke Air Force Base, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Metro Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley. Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and El Mirage.
Luke AFB encourages the public to maintain social distancing guidelines when trying to spot the planes and to not travel to landmarks or hospitals.
You can follow along on social media and post your view with the hashtags #LukeSalutes, #MirForceSalutes, and #FlyoverFriday.