LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- All eyes turned to the sky Friday afternoon as Luke Air Force base honored Arizona's front line coronavirus workers with an impressive 50-minute flyover.
The flyover, made up of 14 jets and one refueling plane, included aircrafts from the 56th Fighter wing, the 944th Fighter Wing and the Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing.
The goal of the event was to say "thank you" and pay tribute to everyone doing their part to fight the coronavirus pandemic in our state.
"We are honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the Coronavirus.“ Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement. “We want everyone to be able to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American air power, resolve and pride while keeping front line responders in their hearts."
ANNNNND THEY’RE OFF!! #LukeSalutes #AirForceSalutes #FlyoverFriday pic.twitter.com/CDuIalU5Lb— Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) May 1, 2020
The aircraft that took part in Friday's flyover included seven F-35A lls, seven F-16 Fighting Falcons and one KC-135 ARW.
The flight path started in Buckeye and then proceeded to Luke Air Force Base, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Metro Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West and El Mirage.
Residents along the flight path were told they might expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircrafts passed. Luke AFB had encouraged the public to enjoy watching, but to maintain social distancing guidelines during the event.
Many doctors and nurses at the Abrazo campus in Glendale stepped outside to see the show. Several held signs-- one of which read, "Heroes work here."
Shannon Sherrill, who works in the ER, said the staff is grateful for the show of appreciation. "We don't always get recognized for being front line heroes," she said. "So, seeing our front line heroes flying above us is more than outstanding and overwhelming."
A spokesman for Luke AFB tells Arizona's Family that this flyover was an extra training flight and not a mission.
The aircraft flew over at least 14 landmarks around the Valley, including hospitals, the state Capitol and other city buildings.
Thank you to Team Luke! The Phoenix Police Department stands with @LukeAFB in saluting all Arizona Healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. #LukeSalutes #AirForceSalutes #FlyoverFriday pic.twitter.com/mdhPuGR4SH— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 1, 2020