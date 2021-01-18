CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Friends, loved ones and colleagues paid their last respects Monday to a Chandler police officer who lost his life to COVID-19. Officer Tyler Britt was a 19-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. He is survived by his wife and son.

A private memorial was held for Officer Britt on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, Chandler police officers escorted Officer Britt from a funeral home in Maricopa to the Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler. There, he was to receive full police honors at the graveside ceremony. The Chandler Police Department began streaming the service on its Facebook page starting at 3:45 p.m.

"Today and tomorrow, we honor and remember a husband, son, father, friend, & police officer," reads a tweet from the department.

"Officer Britt loved being a police officer and cared dearly about the community he served," said Chandler police spokesman, Detective Zachary Waters. "Please take a moment to remember Tyler and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

“Each day Tyler came to work, he made a difference. He was passionate about his job and touched countless people’s lives over the course of his career. His passing is a tremendous loss to our department and the Chandler community. He will be sorely missed," said Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan.

Officer Britt graduated from the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy in 2001. For the next seven years, he worked as a patrol officer in Chandler. He was very active in the community and worked as a Spanish translator.

In 2008, Officer Britt was selected to join the DUI Unit, and then later became a field training officer. He spent many years training new officers in the policies, practices and laws of impaired driver investigations. In 2018, Officer Britt returned to the Chandler Heights Precinct as a patrol officer. He took on a leadership role for young officers, mentoring them as they began their careers with our department. He was also certified as a defensive tactics instructor.

Officer Britt received numerous commendations and accolades over the years. In 2011, he was nominated for the MADD DUI Officer of the Year. In 2013, he and his co-workers in the DUI Unit received the Unit Citation Award, given to a department team whose actions consistently exceed expectations.

Ofc Tyler Britt being escorted by #ChandlerPD Motor Officers to the Valley of the Sun Cemetery.