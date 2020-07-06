PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - In Arizona, we've seen not only trouble getting a COVID-19 test, but long wait times to get results back. It's a problem that's happening across the board, even contributing to our state's hospital staff shortage problem.

“If you take one or two or five RNs out of that picture, you’re running into a dangerous situation,” said Arizona doctor Andrew Carroll.

With Arizona hospitals overwhelmed and COVID-19 cases soaring, hospital staff members are needed more than ever.

“We may have beds, but we really don’t have enough personnel to staff them,” said Carroll.

Carroll, who's on the board of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said in Arizona, the wait times to get COVID test results back are only getting longer, even for medical staff on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“We’re looking at time lags of anywhere between three days and seven days and we’re telling them they cannot go back to work. They cannot do activity during that time,” said Carroll.

He said that's leading to hospital shortages as physicians and nurses wait on their results, which can compromise care.

“We may not have anybody to replace them, and it’s not safe to increase the ratios of nurses who are taking care of intensive care patients. We really need to keep them with one, maybe two,” he said.

Dr. Carroll said this lag in results is putting service workers in a bind, with some going to work no matter how dangerous the circumstance.

“Some people are making bad choices where they may have illness symptoms but because they cannot afford to be home waiting for test results, they continue to work,” he said.

Dr. Carroll said had the United States prepared better and earlier for the pandemic, our labs would have been ready with the equipment they needed to process tests quicker. He said we're seeing the fallout from that and paying the price now.