MESA, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) – As temperatures heat up and summer swim lessons and public pools get canceled until further notice, a local swim school is offering free virtual swim lessons.
SWIMkids USA, a swim school that specializes in teaching infants and toddlers water survivor skills is in Mesa is still waiting to hear guidance from Governor Doug Ducey.
May is Water Safety Month.
They’re not sure when they can reopen, so while they wait, they’ve tried virtual swim lessons.
And the transition hasn’t been easy. Last Friday was the company’s first Zoom class.
It’s not normal to see a laptop by the pool, but SWIMkids USA is giving it a try. The virtual swim lessons are free, but those interested must contact SWIMkids USA to get access and an invitation to the swim lesson.
An adult must be present with the child on the other side of the call with a laptop or mobile device. Some students and their families have backyard pools. Others can improvise if their child is of toddler age and can use a bathtub to practice their water skills.
“This can be done better in the pool, but even just getting the little ones in the bath or kiddie pool also can work,” explained Risinger.
The skills in the live virtual swim lessons including how to get their face out of the water, standing up, gliding to steps, reaching up and holding onto the edge of the pool, kicks and turning around and getting to the wall, rolling on their backs.