PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After his first weekend of 12-hour, overnight surge team shifts in the Banner Estrella emergency room, Dr. Andrew Carroll is exhausted. “To give [the ER doctors] a little bit of a break is really fulfilling to me,” he said.
It was surprising to him to see how much of the hospital is currently dedicated to intensive care. Normally there’s one floor or one area of the hospital that serves as the ICU. “Pretty much every floor had negative pressure rooms to care for patients who were COVID or COVID suspect,” Carroll said. “That, I’ve never seen.”
From his perspective, the COVID-19 cases aren’t coming in as a flood right now – more like a flowing river. He suspects the mandates to shut down bars and gyms again are starting to work.
“We are seeing the results of that in that we are seeing less cases,” he said. “I’m not only seeing less cases in my clinic, but we’re also seeing less cases in the emergency room.”
Make no mistake – Dr. Carroll still wants to see us get our case numbers down from the thousands we have each day to the level were seeing in about April.
Some of the scary new things he’s seen are the problems and symptoms people have after they have the virus. “We’re seeing neurological symptoms – problems with their nerves. We’re seeing prolonged fatigue from being so darn sick. And then we’re also seeing other disorders like diabetes – new onset diabetes in patients who never had diabetes before.”
Dr. Carroll emphasizes that this is so much more than just a cold or flu. After all, he’s listed as a ‘disaster relief’ doctor on his badge. While he’s honored to help out, there’s still a long way to go and we still have no idea what the future holds for recovered COVID patients. “Really, the key is, don’t get this illness,” he said. “Do everything in your power to protect yourself, protect your family.”