PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ashley Coronado is joining the intense fight against Covid-19 in NYC.

She saw a news story on Arizona’s Family, featuring Lindsey Herbert, one of her former nurse friends in Chandler who is headed to help in The Big Apple, and says she was inspired by her courage to do the same.

Chandler nurse heads to New York to help with COVID-19 patients On Monday, Lindsey Helbert will board a plane with one of her friends from medical school, and the two will be in New York for three weeks straight.

“I'll be going wherever they need me. I'm ready,” said Coronado, a nurse from Peoria.

She’s been a registered progressive care nurse for three years, taking care of patients at Banner Hospitals.

“I chose to be a nurse because my heart is always in helping others and it's my passion. It's not even a career for me. It's a passion,” said Coronado.

She says because of the low patient census at the hospital right now and not enough shifts, she’s taking that passion all the way across the country to help relieve exhausted healthcare workers and help desperate patients.

“I’m excited to go. It's right in Times Square, right in the epicenter of everything," Coronado said. "But it's under different circumstances than a normal vacation. But I'm ready, and I know what to expect."

She’s expecting to work 12-hour shifts for 21 days straight on the frontlines of the nation’s hardest-hit city and far away from her family.

“I’m a single mom of two, so I'll be leaving them behind with my parents. It's gonna be tough, but they know why I'm doing this,” said Coronado, whose kids are 12 and 14.

She says she’s working with Krucial Staffing, which operates in times of crisis. She’ll be reimbursed for her airfare to New York, and her hotel for the three weeks will be paid for as well as she travels back and forth to work. When she comes home, she’ll have to self-quarantine for two weeks before she can be together with her children.