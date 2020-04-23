PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread, it also threatens the future of many small businesses. Of course, few things can generate buzz like a celebrity endorsement. And now, Camelback Flowershop is benefiting from just that.
Turns out one of the store's best customers just happens to be an NFL superstar. It all started when Visa, partnering with the NFL to support small business, asked Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to name his favorite small business. His answer? Camelback Flowershop.
“It’s so cool. I’m kind of blown away by how cool this is,” said Teresa Wilson, owner of Camelback Flowershop. “He is a regular and every one of my gals here love him, and not because he is a famous football star but because he is genuinely the nicest human I think I ever met in my life.”
In the ad, Fitzgerald, Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco tight end George Kittle each encourage fans to support local small businesses. The ad debuted during the NFL draft.
Each player holds up a shirt like the NFL draft picks traditionally do. Fitzgerald holds up a Camelback Flowershop shirt and says, “I’m with the team at Camelback Flowershop.”
“Oh my gosh, it gave me goose bumps and made me want to cry especially right now in this time we are in,” said Wilson. Camelback Flowershop, like most small businesses, has been hit hard by Coronavirus. “I’ve owned this store for almost 18 years so to see it slowly, slowly build over 18 years and then take a dive overnight is pretty intense,” said Wilson who can’t thank Fitzgerald enough for this kind of exposure. “He’s just a great person, he has great taste too.”