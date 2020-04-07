PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) –- Two Valley farms are teaming up with the Department of Child Safety (DCS) to make sure foster children around the Phoenix area are getting the nutritious foods they need.
"We're all in this together,” Sharman Hickman, Hickman’s Family Farms Community outreach manager said. ”I think what we're seeing is communities just coming together."
Hickman’s Family Farms and Shamrock Farms donated milk and eggs to foster families at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. And in these trying times, safety was key for everyone. "What we did is we had a drive thru,” Hickman said. “They were asked to pop the trunk so there was limited touching and contact."
DCS says families have been thankful for the donations. "Everyone's been really excited so far,” Mollie Mesaros with DCS said. “It's been a really positive response. I think that everyone is prepared, will have an option, besides having to go to grocery stores right now."