SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Researchers at the University of Arizona have sent a letter to the state health department, recommending a three week stay-at-home order.

On Monday night, small businesses are reacting to the possibility of closing up shop. The owner of Scottsdale's Cafe Au Plait, Laura Bonner, told Arizona's Family that they've had a rough time in the five months they've been open. "It's been tough," said Bonner.

The cafe is about more than just coffee, Bonner said; it embodies the community. It's place where kids can play as well as a spot to showcase local businesses. "Everything you see outside the books is made in Arizona," said Bonner.

But the concept to bring people together hasn't served Bonner well in the age of social distancing. After securing the lease before the pandemic, the cafe opened in June only to be met with few customers and employees leaving. She also didn't qualify for any financial assistance. "The second wave is killing us," said Bonner. "The second wave, though. It's just like, 'are we ever going to get out of this?'" said Bonner. Now, the business owner has another challenge to face as UA researchers recommended a 3 week shutdown to the state health department to avoid catastrophe in hospital capacity. Bonner thinks about her staff. "I have seven employees who pay rent and have car payments," said Bonner.

She's already thinking of ways to turn a profit and make sure her employees still have a job. "We'll be serving coffee outside, we'll bring the retail outside, we'll put everything in the window. We'll put everything online like we'll do everything we can," said Bonner.

She's determined to be there for her workers and her community, if there is a will, there is a way. "We can't quit right now," said Bonner.