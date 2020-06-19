LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's going to be a special Father's Day for a father and son from Litchfield Park after they were both hospitalized because of the coronavirus but have since recovered.
Garette Craig, Sr., said he started feeling sick in late March and originally thought it was bronchitis, something he gets every year. When he didn't get better, he and his son, Garette Craig, Jr., got tested for the coronavirus on March 25. Craig Jr. had been experiencing symptoms for nearly two weeks before they both went to the hospital on March 27. That's when they both found out they had COVID-19. Two days later, Craig, Sr., took a turn for the worst.
"The doctors told me my lungs were failing and if I didn't go to this machine ... I was going to die," said Craig Sr. "So, for me, it became very, very serious at that point."
For the next 13 days, Craig, Sr., was on a ventilator and doctors gave him a 23 percent chance to survive. He was released from the hospital four days after that but he was so weak, he needed a wheelchair. He had lost 32 pounds from a 220-pound frame.
Meanwhile, Craig, Jr., who was initially feeling worse than his dad, was in the hospital for seven days at St. Joseph’s Westgate. He was considered at-risk because he had a heart procedure done last fall. Both are now out and looking forward to spending time with their families.
"For me, this Father's Day is going to be something special," said Craig, Sr. "It's going to be more special because I can't imagine not being here for my family or my son not being here for his family."
Both father and son said they initially didn't take the virus seriously so they want everyone to learn from their mistake.
"If I had to relay a message to anyone who watches this, I would say, don't learn from your own mistake, learn from others' mistakes. This thing is serious. If you don't have to be out socializing with people, don't," said Craig, Jr.
Both encouraged everyone to wear a mask and wash their hands.