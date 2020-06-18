PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Less than 24 hours after Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona’s local governments could mandate that people wear face masks when out in public, five cities are planning to do just that. And more will likely follow suit.
Tucson, Flagstaff, Tolleson, Mesa, and Tempe have already said that they will require to people to wear face masks.
Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Buckeye, and Scottsdale are looking at their options and hope to hammer out ordinances and emergency declarations in the coming days.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the Phoenix City Council will vote on the issue Friday. “"I'm currently working with my fellow mayors because we'd like to be as consistent as possible across cities. We hope to have a great program that will slow the spread in Maricopa County," she told Arizona’s Family Thursday morning.
Here is the latest information on city-by-city face mask requirements throughout Arizona. We will update this list as more decisions are made and orders formalized. (Cities are listed in alphabetical order.)
APACHE JUNCTION
Masks are not required. The mayor released the following statement:
“I've stated this is up to the individual. If you feel you're at risk stay home. I also hope that folks don't get upset at businesses that require PPEs as that is their right also. People need to take responsibility for their own lives. I think it's sad that some put their safety in the hands of a Mayor, councilmember or Governor. We must learn to live in the modern world on our own eventually. There are always going to be risks and illnesses out there and we'll get through it. Also everyone is essential and every job is essential to providing for a household.”
AVONDALE
No plans made public.
BUCKEYE
Council will vote on Tuesday, June 23.
CAREFREE
No plans made public.
CAVE CREEK
No plans made public.
CHANDLER
City Council is expected to vote Thursday afternoon.
EL MIRAGE
The city is "strongly encouraging" the use of face masks in public.
FLAGSTAFF
Mayor Coral Evans, who ordered that restaurants and bars close a week for Arizona’s stay-at-home order was implements, said the city attorney is working “on amending our local emergency proclamation to require wearing masks in public.”
FOUNTAIN HILLS
No plans made public.
GILBERT
Town Council to vote Friday morning.
GLENDALE
City Council to vote Friday.
GOODYEAR
No plans made public.
GUADALUPE
No plans made public.
LITCHFIELD PARK
No plans made public.
MESA
Mayor John Giles expects to sign a proclamation Monday or Tuesday.
PARADISE VALLEY
No plans made public.
PAYSON
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey implemented a mandate that masks must be worn in public, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA
No plans made public.
PHOENIX
City Council to vote Friday.
QUEEN CREEK
No plans made public.
SCOTTSDALE
A plan is in the works. Mayor W.J. 'Jim' Lane plans to issue an emergency declaration after “all policy considerations are addressed.”
SURPRISE
No plans made public.
TEMPE
Mayor Mark Mitchell made an emergency proclamation requiring face masks in public places.
TOLLESON
Mayor Anna Tovar said she will be signing an emergency order.
TUCSON
Mayor Regina Romero was expected to sign emergency proclamation Thursday.