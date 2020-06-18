Mandatory face masks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Less than 24 hours after Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona’s local governments could mandate that people wear face masks when out in public, five cities are planning to do just that. And more will likely follow suit.

Tucson, Flagstaff, Tolleson, Mesa, and Tempe have already said that they will require to people to wear face masks.

Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Buckeye, and Scottsdale are looking at their options and hope to hammer out ordinances and emergency declarations in the coming days.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the Phoenix City Council will vote on the issue Friday. “"I'm currently working with my fellow mayors because we'd like to be as consistent as possible across cities. We hope to have a great program that will slow the spread in Maricopa County," she told Arizona’s Family Thursday morning.

Here is the latest information on city-by-city face mask requirements throughout Arizona. We will update this list as more decisions are made and orders formalized. (Cities are listed in alphabetical order.)

APACHE JUNCTION

Masks are not required. The mayor released the following statement: 

“I've stated this is up to the individual. If you feel you're at risk stay home. I also hope that folks don't get upset at businesses that require PPEs as that is their right also. People need to take responsibility for their own lives. I think it's sad that some put their safety in the hands of a Mayor, councilmember or Governor. We must learn to live in the modern world on our own eventually. There are always going to be risks and illnesses out there and we'll get through it. Also everyone is essential and every job is essential to providing for a household.”

AVONDALE

Mayor Kenn Weise issued a declaration of emergency proclamation requiring masks at retail establishments, convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, gyms, indoor sports or activity facilities, and medical offices. It goes into effect on June 21 at 12:01 a.m.

BUCKEYE

Council will vote on Tuesday, June 23.

CAREFREE

No plans made public. 

CASA GRANDE

The mayor and City Council approved a proclamation that requires everyone to wear masks in public. It goes into effect June 20 at 6 a.m.

CAVE CREEK

No plans made public. 

CHANDLER

Mayor Kevin Hartke  issued a proclamation that would require face coverings while out in public in Chandler that is effective immediately for people over the age of six.

COCONINO COUNTY

Officials issued a proclamation requiring residents and visitors to wear masks when they can't practice social distancing. It goes into effect on June 20 at noon for all private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County. It doesn't affect areas within cities or towns in the County.

EL MIRAGE

The city is "strongly encouraging" the use of face masks in public. 

FLAGSTAFF

Mayor Coral Evans issued a proclamation that requires the wearing of face masks in public places starting at 8 p.m. on June 20 "until further notice."

FOUNTAIN HILLS

The Fountain Hills Town Council will hold a special session on Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m. to consider an emergency order.

GILBERT

Gilbert Town Council has put an emergency order in place that would require the wearing of face coverings in public effect Friday at 5 p.m.

The following exceptions are in place:

  • Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
  • Children under 6 years of age
  • Restaurant patrons while they are dining
  • When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
  • Where it is not practical/feasible to wear a face covering, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming
  • Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
  • Local businesses open to the public are being asked to post signage at entrances and at other appropriate locations stating that customers (or visitors) are required to wear face coverings by order of the Gilbert Town Council.

GLENDALE

Mayor Jerry Weiers announced a mandatory mask order for the City of Glendale effective June 20 at 12:01 a.m. The mandate would require people (6 years old or older) to wear a face covering in public. Click here for information about exemptions.

Glendale proclamation

GOODYEAR

Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord will issue a proclamation on Saturday that would require everyone to wear face masks.

GUADALUPE

No plans made public. 

LITCHFIELD PARK

No plans made public. 

MARICOPA COUNTY

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved in a 5-0 vote on June 19 to require face masks countywide. The rules don't interfere with other cities' and towns' proclamations and emergency orders. The regulations go into effect at midnight on Saturday, June 20.

MESA

Mayor John Giles expects to sign a proclamation Monday or Tuesday.

NOGALES

Mayor Arturo Garino signed an emergency declaration requiring masks effective immediately (Thursday.)

PARADISE VALLEY

No plans made public. 

PAYSON

Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey implemented a mandate that masks must be worn in public, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

PEORIA

No plans made public.

PHOENIX

The City of Phoenix has voted to implement a mandatory mask policy. The policy goes into effect Saturday, June 20 at 6 a.m. Everyone over the age of six years old must wear a face mask while in a public area within Phoenix.

Exceptions for face coverings will be made under the following circumstances:

  • For those who fall into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • For children under 6 years old
  • For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
  • For restaurant patrons while they are dining
  • For individuals exercising outdoors or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, if social distancing from others who are not your family members can be maintained
  • For engaging in organized group or team sports, exercise or other physical activities where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a mask or socially distance
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments.

QUEEN CREEK

No plans made public. 

SCOTTSDALE

Scottsdale Mayor W.J. 'Jim' Lane issued an emergency proclamation that requires people to cover their nose and mouth in most public areas starting June 19.

SURPRISE

Surprise has announced that face coverings will be required within the city starting Saturday. City Hall will also reclose to the public at 5 p.m. Friday.

TEMPE

Mayor Mark Mitchell made an emergency proclamation requiring face masks in public places. 

TOLLESON

Mayor Anna Tovar signed a proclamation requiring face masks in public places. It goes into effect on June 20 at 8 a.m.

TUCSON

Mayor Regina Romero was expected to sign emergency proclamation Thursday.

 

