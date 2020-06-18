PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Less than 24 hours after Gov. Doug Ducey said Arizona’s local governments could mandate that people wear face masks when out in public, five cities are planning to do just that. And more will likely follow suit.
Tucson, Flagstaff, Tolleson, Mesa, and Tempe have already said that they will require to people to wear face masks.
Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Buckeye, and Scottsdale are looking at their options and hope to hammer out ordinances and emergency declarations in the coming days.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the Phoenix City Council will vote on the issue Friday. “"I'm currently working with my fellow mayors because we'd like to be as consistent as possible across cities. We hope to have a great program that will slow the spread in Maricopa County," she told Arizona’s Family Thursday morning.
Here is the latest information on city-by-city face mask requirements throughout Arizona. We will update this list as more decisions are made and orders formalized. (Cities are listed in alphabetical order.)
APACHE JUNCTION
Masks are not required. The mayor released the following statement:
“I've stated this is up to the individual. If you feel you're at risk stay home. I also hope that folks don't get upset at businesses that require PPEs as that is their right also. People need to take responsibility for their own lives. I think it's sad that some put their safety in the hands of a Mayor, councilmember or Governor. We must learn to live in the modern world on our own eventually. There are always going to be risks and illnesses out there and we'll get through it. Also everyone is essential and every job is essential to providing for a household.”
AVONDALE
Mayor Kenn Weise issued a declaration of emergency proclamation requiring masks at retail establishments, convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, gyms, indoor sports or activity facilities, and medical offices. It goes into effect on June 21 at 12:01 a.m.
BUCKEYE
Council will vote on Tuesday, June 23.
CAREFREE
No plans made public.
CASA GRANDE
The mayor and City Council approved a proclamation that requires everyone to wear masks in public. It goes into effect June 20 at 6 a.m.
CAVE CREEK
No plans made public.
CHANDLER
Mayor Kevin Hartke issued a proclamation that would require face coverings while out in public in Chandler that is effective immediately for people over the age of six.
COCONINO COUNTY
Officials issued a proclamation requiring residents and visitors to wear masks when they can't practice social distancing. It goes into effect on June 20 at noon for all private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County. It doesn't affect areas within cities or towns in the County.
EL MIRAGE
The city is "strongly encouraging" the use of face masks in public.
FLAGSTAFF
Mayor Coral Evans issued a proclamation that requires the wearing of face masks in public places starting at 8 p.m. on June 20 "until further notice."
FOUNTAIN HILLS
The Fountain Hills Town Council will hold a special session on Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m. to consider an emergency order.
GILBERT
Gilbert Town Council has put an emergency order in place that would require the wearing of face coverings in public effect Friday at 5 p.m.
The following exceptions are in place:
- Those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition
- Children under 6 years of age
- Restaurant patrons while they are dining
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- Where it is not practical/feasible to wear a face covering, such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming
- Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
- Local businesses open to the public are being asked to post signage at entrances and at other appropriate locations stating that customers (or visitors) are required to wear face coverings by order of the Gilbert Town Council.
GLENDALE
Mayor Jerry Weiers announced a mandatory mask order for the City of Glendale effective June 20 at 12:01 a.m. The mandate would require people (6 years old or older) to wear a face covering in public. Click here for information about exemptions.
GOODYEAR
Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord will issue a proclamation on Saturday that would require everyone to wear face masks.
GUADALUPE
No plans made public.
LITCHFIELD PARK
No plans made public.
MARICOPA COUNTY
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved in a 5-0 vote on June 19 to require face masks countywide. The rules don't interfere with other cities' and towns' proclamations and emergency orders. The regulations go into effect at midnight on Saturday, June 20.
MESA
Mayor John Giles expects to sign a proclamation Monday or Tuesday.
NOGALES
Mayor Arturo Garino signed an emergency declaration requiring masks effective immediately (Thursday.)
PARADISE VALLEY
No plans made public.
PAYSON
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey implemented a mandate that masks must be worn in public, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA
No plans made public.
PHOENIX
The City of Phoenix has voted to implement a mandatory mask policy. The policy goes into effect Saturday, June 20 at 6 a.m. Everyone over the age of six years old must wear a face mask while in a public area within Phoenix.
Exceptions for face coverings will be made under the following circumstances:
- For those who fall into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act
- For children under 6 years old
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For restaurant patrons while they are dining
- For individuals exercising outdoors or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, if social distancing from others who are not your family members can be maintained
- For engaging in organized group or team sports, exercise or other physical activities where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a mask or socially distance
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments.
QUEEN CREEK
No plans made public.
SCOTTSDALE
Scottsdale Mayor W.J. 'Jim' Lane issued an emergency proclamation that requires people to cover their nose and mouth in most public areas starting June 19.
SURPRISE
Surprise has announced that face coverings will be required within the city starting Saturday. City Hall will also reclose to the public at 5 p.m. Friday.
TEMPE
Mayor Mark Mitchell made an emergency proclamation requiring face masks in public places.
TOLLESON
Mayor Anna Tovar signed a proclamation requiring face masks in public places. It goes into effect on June 20 at 8 a.m.
TUCSON
Mayor Regina Romero was expected to sign emergency proclamation Thursday.