PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start time for schools has been pushed back, but some school districts will be starting sooner with online classes.
Gov. Doug Ducey made Aug. 17 the start of the in-person school year. But with that executive order, he left the door open for school districts around the state to start online classes a lot sooner. Below are some of the major districts's plans to return back to school.
Agua Fria Union High School District
The governing board approved starting the 2020-21 school year with remote learning on Aug. 3. Once the number of coronavirus cases starts to trend down, Phase 2 will start where students will transition to in-person learning two days a week. Wednesday will be used for deep cleaning of the campus. More information here.
Cartwright School District
The school year will start Aug. 3 with everyone taking part in distance learning. When Aug. 17 rolls around, parents will choose whether to send the kids to the physical classroom and have them stay home with online learning.
Cave Creek Unified School District
Superintendent said in a Facebook post the district is still considering starting the school year on Aug. 5 with online learning.
Dysart Unified School District
All students, Pre-K through twelfth grade, will start online learning on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Families who have decided to do in-person learning will transition back to the class room "when it is allowable." Officials said they are finalizing class options and will release the details on July 6.
Glendale Union High School District
The 2020-21 school year will start remotely on Aug. 10. The district is still considering how to return to the classroom safely and will put out those plans soon.
Gilbert Public Schools
The governing board voted to start the school online on Wednesday, Aug. 5. In-person learning would start on Aug. 17. There will also be a flex learning option that has both and that would start up once in-person classes have begun.
Kyrene School District
The district said in-person and flex distance learning will pushed back two weeks to Aug. 17. Their school year will end on June 8. However, Kyrene Digital Academy, the online version of classes, will start as originally planned on July 30.
Littleton Elementary School District
The governing board voted to start school as scheduled on July 29 with distance learning. The district hopes to open up the classrooms "whenever it is safe to do so." The district will have three instruction models, which are full-time in-person learning, flexible distance learning and full-time distance learning. More information here.
Paradise Valley Unified School District
The Paradise Valley Unified School District said it will start classes online on its regularly scheduled first day, which is Wednesday, Aug. 4. It has committed to staying online through Labor Day weekend.
"We will be following the PVConnect model for real-time, online instruction. This will allow for a smooth transition to face-to-face learning without disruption or changes to staffing or student schedules once in-person learning is permitted to resume."
The district said in a letter to families that students will follow a schedule with real-time virtual instruction and attendance will be taken at required meeting times.
Pendergast Elementary School District
All students will start school on Aug. 5 through distance learning. A comprehensive plan will be shared soon. More information here.
Peoria Unified School District
The district said it plans to begin the school year as originally scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for all students in an all-virtual environment. Aug. 5-7 will be half days so kids can get used to the online learning. All students will continue learning online until the district can "safely implement" its original Return to School plan.
Phoenix Union High School District
The district's regularly scheduled first day of school is Aug. 3 and that's when they'll start with "full remote learning," the superintendent said in a letter. Employee return-to-work dates will also remain the same.
Queen Creek Unified School District
Schools won't have classes in-person like originally scheduled for July 22. However, the district is working on a plan to start distance learning on July 22.
Roosevelt School District
The district will start online learning for all students on Aug. 3. Officials said it's working with the Return to School Task Force to adjust and refine plans as the coronavirus pandemic changes. More information on the return-to-school plan here.
