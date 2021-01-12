PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution has started in Maricopa County for K-12 school staff and child care workers, people age 75 and over, and law enforcement.

One of the biggest sites in Arizona giving the vaccine is State Farm Stadium in Glendale creating some worry for people over the age of 75 who aren't necessarily comfortable making the drive to Glendale or having to wait. A couple of PODs have also been set up and are fully booked.

However, there are a few pharmacies in the Valley that are offering the vaccine for people age of 75 and older. According to Maricopa County Public Health, these pharmacies have been allocated to provide the vaccine and more locations will be added.

Here are the pharmacies and their links to register:

Albertson's - 325 S. Power Road in Mesa Register here

- 325 S. Power Road in Mesa Albertson's - 14551 W Grand Avenue in Surprise Register here

- 14551 W Grand Avenue in Surprise Safeway - 23565 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale Register here

- 23565 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale Safeway - 3132 E Camelback Road in Phoenix Register here

- 3132 E Camelback Road in Phoenix Safeway - 340 E McDowell Road in Phoenix Register here

- 340 E McDowell Road in Phoenix

All you need is a form of ID to show your age and to have a scheduled appointment -- they are required, and no walk-ins will be available.

If you have additional questions are concerns, here are three phone numbers you can contact with the Arizona Department of Health Services:

ADHS hotline - 602-542-1000

Additional hotline - 844-542-8201

2-1-1

To get your vaccine at one of the above pharmacies, you don't have to go through the ADHS website but they are still a great resource if you have questions. Also reach out to the pharmacy you are interested in getting your vaccine at.