PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many people across our state are struggling to put food on the table right now, and are turning to food banks for the first time. Most people have heard of the bigger food banks. But Arizona also has many smaller food pantries and soup kitchens that may be able to help. Their services range from free food boxes to meals on-site for a nominal fee. Some serve anyone who walks in while others serve very specific groups.

Please call in advance to ensure the availability of supplies and current procedures for picking up a food box. During the COVID-19 situation, hours and operations may have changed.

Here is a list of food banks and pantries across Arizona, listed by county. And there are more resources available online.

APACHE COUNTY

-Round Valley Cares, Inc.

Phone: 928-333-5792

Hours of Operation:

Every other Thursday

Winter 9:00 am- 11:00 am

Summer 8:00 am - 10:00 am

109B "C" Street

Springerville, AZ, 85938

Eligibility: Need

-Town of Springerville - Round Valley Senior Center

Phone: 928-333-2516

Hours of Operation:

Tue: 9:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

2nd Mondays 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Produce and baked goods

356 S. Papago St.

Springerville, AZ, 85938

-Chinle Senior Citizen Center/Navajo Area Agency on Aging

Phone: 928-674-2133

Off Hwy 191 behind Chinle Community Center

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m.-300 p.m.

NR7 Chinle Chapter Compound

Chinle, AZ, 86503

Eligibility: 60+ yrs; +/-60 Yrs Disabled; Living w/60+Yrs

-Jooba Hogan

Phone: 928-674-8274

Hours of Operation:

Thu & Fri: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Please call in advance to ensure food is available and/or if distribution days have changed.

Navajo Rt. 7 @ 1.4 Mile Marker, South Side

Chinle, AZ, 86503

Eligibility: Must Reside within the Chinle Agency; ID required

-Nahata’ Dziil Senior Center

Phone: 928-688-3373

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

I-40 and Hwy 191

PO Box 686

Sanders, AZ, 86512

Eligibility: Photo ID; Income Eligible; 60+ Yrs

-Vernon Food Pantry

Phone: 928-532-0858

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday after 2nd Monday of the month from 10 am - 12 pm

1588 Apache County Road #3142

Vernon, AZ, 85940

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

COCHISE COUNTY

-Salvation Army: Sierra Vista Corps

Phone: 520-459-8411

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 1:00 pm, Sun 9:00 am

Onsite meals prepared for eligible individuals

Drive Through Food Bank 1st & 2nd Tues 8:00 am - 10:00 am

180 E Wilcox Dr

Sierra Vista, AZ, 85635

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet poverty guidelines.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Sierra Vista

Phone: 520-458-9725

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri noon - 4:00 pm

Commodities 1st Wed of the month 8:30 am - noon

614 Bartow Dr

Sierra Vista, AZ, 85635

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Call for requirements.

-Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

Phone: 520-432-7839

Hours of Operation:

Daily: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

509 Romero St.

Bisbee, AZ, 85603

Eligibility: Homeless or Threatened by Homelessness; Low Income

-Maranatha Church

Phone: 520-805-0259

Hours of Operation:

Tue-Sat 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Soup Kitchen on Sat 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

527 5th St.

Douglas, AZ, 85607

Eligibility: ID

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Douglas

Phone: 520-364-7573

Hours of Operation:

Food pantry Tue & Thu 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

543 G Ave

Douglas, AZ, 85607

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

Benson Area Food Bank

Phone: 520-586-7916

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: 9:00-11:30 a.m.

370 S. Huachuca Street

Benson, AZ, 85602

Eligibility: Walk-Ins Served, Referral Required

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Sacred Heart

Phone: 520-559-4168

Hours of Operation:

Tue - Thu 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

590 E Safford St

Tombstone, AZ, 85638

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Tombstone Community Food Bank

Phone: 520-457-3698

Hours of Operation:

Wed, Thu, Fri 9:00 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Sat 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

15 N. San Diego St.

Tombstone, AZ, 85638

Eligibility: ID and proof of physical address

-Rural Accent Inc.

Phone: 520-847-0847

Hours of Operation:

Mon,Wed,Fri: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

219 W. Bus Loop I-10

Bowie, AZ,

Eligibility: n/a

COCONINO COUNTY

-Coconino County Community Svcs - Thorpe Park Senior Center

Phone: 928-679-7452

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: Noon

245 N. Thorpe

Flagstaff, AZ, 86001

Eligibility: 60+ Yrs; caregiver or spouse, homebound

-Flagstaff Family Food Center: Food Bank and Kitchen

Phone: 928-526-2211

Hours of Operation:

Kitchen Door Lunch Program: 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. daily

Free Daily Hot Meal: 4:00-5:30 p.m. daily

Emergency Food Boxes: Tues - Sat: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

3805 E Huntington Dr.

Flagstaff, AZ, 86004

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Salvation Army: Flagstaff Corps

Phone: 928-774-1403

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Thu 9:00 am - noon

507 N Humphrey St

Flagstaff, AZ, 86001

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. Government issued photo ID.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Flagstaff

Phone: 928-714-2987

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 11:00 am

2113 N East St

Flagstaff, AZ, 86004

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance - Flagstaff

Phone: 928-779-7066

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:00 am-4:00 p.m.

201 E. Birch Ave #14

Flagstaff, AZ, 86001

Eligibility: n/a

-Sunshine Rescue Mission Inc.

Phone: 928-774-3512

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri: 3:30-5:00 p.m.

124 S. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff, AZ, 86001

Eligibility: ID, Proof of permanent residence

-Circle of Page: Banquet Food Pantry

Phone: 928-645-9533

Hours of Operation:

Screening for services Tue 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm & Thu 10:00 am - noon

Food boxes Tue 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm & Thu 9:30 am - noon

801 Aqua Ave

Page, AZ, 86040

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Circle of Page: Healthy Meals Kitchen

Phone: 928-645-9533

Hours of Operation:

Dinner Mon, Wed 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

291 S Lake Powell Blvd

Page, AZ, 86040

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Angel’s Corner

Phone: 928-607-0792

Hours of Operation: 24/7 - MUST CALL!

5172 N State Highway 64

Williams, AZ, 86046

Eligibility: DES Referral

-Foundation for Senior Living: Williams Food Bank

Phone: 928-635-2913

Hours of Operation:

Fri 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

200 S 9th St

Williams, AZ, 86046

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

-Williams Food Pantry & More

Phone: 928-255-9277

Hours of Operation:

Sat 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

125 Third Street

Williams, AZ, 86046

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Self declaration of food insecurity/self declaration of meeting federal income guidelines of 130% of Federal Poverty Level

-Tusayan Food Bank

Phone: 928-266-2604

Hours of Operation:

Every 3rd Wed of the month from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

469 Arizona Route 64 (Behind Stilo Office)

Grand Canyon Village, AZ, 86023

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Navajo Nation Dept. of Beh. Health - Tuba City

Phone: 928-283-3346

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Bldg 25, Main Street

Tuba City, AZ, 86045

Eligibility: Clients & their families Only

-St. Jude Food Bank (Life Sharing Center Inc.)

Phone: 928-283-6886

Hours of Operation:

Tues-Fri: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

CFSP Tues-Fri 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

100 Aspen Dr.

Tuba City, AZ, 86045

Eligibility: Income and Age for Some Programs

-Town of Fredonia: Community Health Center

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes the 1st and 3rd Thu of the month 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

100 E Woodhill Rd

Fredonia, AZ, 86022

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Town of Fredonia: Senior Citizen Center

Phone: 928-643-7278

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri noon

80 N 100 W

Fredonia, AZ, 86022

Eligibility: Age 60 or older. Suggested donation of $4 per meal. Delivery available for disabled/homebound who prequalify.

GILA COUNTY

-Gila Community Food Bank

Phone: 928-425-3639

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 9:00 am - 12:45 pm

Mobile Pantry 1st Thur 8:30 am - 10:00 am or until food is gone

Closed 1st Thu, 3rd Wed

317 Hackney Ave

Globe, AZ, 85501

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

Globe Active Adult Center

Phone: 928-425-9030

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri 11:45 am

579 S Broad St

Globe, AZ, 85501

Eligibility: Age 60 or older. Reservation required. Suggested donation of $2.50 per meal. Delivery available for disabled/homebound who prequalify.

-Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry

Phone: 928-474-2059

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Fri 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Tue 5 :00 pm - 7:00 pm

800 W Main St

Payson, AZ, 85541

Eligibility: n/a

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Payson

Phone: 928-474-9104

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thu, Sat 12:30 pm - 2:15 pm

511 S Phillips St

Payson, AZ, 85541

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Pine Strawberry Food Bank

Phone: 928-476-5940

Hours of Operation:

Monthly food box 1st Tue 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Emergency food boxes upon request

3886 AZ SR 87

Pine, AZ, 85544

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Call for requirements.

-San Carlos Older Adult Center

Phone: 928-475-2318

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

Bldg 15 San Carlos Ave

San Carlos, AZ, 85550

Eligibility: Age 55 or older. Delivery available for disabled/homebound who prequalify.

GREENLEE COUNTY

-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona: Duncan Distribution

Phone: 520-622-0528

Hours of Operation:

Second Wed of the month 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Fourth Tues of the month 9:00 am - 10:30 am

37 Gale Ave

Duncan, AZ, 85534

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID, proof of address and self-declaration of income

GRAHAM COUNTY

-First Assembly of God

Phone: 928-428-2135

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Fri 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

924 S 1st Ave

Safford, AZ, 85546

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Please bring a clean thermal bag or box.

-Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry

Phone: 337-326-0709

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thu 10:00 am - noon & 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

1020 S 10th Ave

Safford, AZ, 85546

Eligibility: Graham County resident. Please bring a clean thermal bag or box.

LA PAZ County

-Safford Food Bank

Phone: 928-273-3406

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thu 8:00 am - noon

69725 Centennial Park Rd

Wenden, AZ, 85357

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. At or below 185% of the federal poverty level. Photo ID and proof of address in La Paz County.

-Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program

Phone: 928-428-2872

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Thu 7:00 am

6:00 pm

283 W 5th St.

Eligibility: Call for requirements.

La Paz County: Parker Food Bank

Phone: 928-669-2247

Hours of Operation:

Tue,Thu 8:00 am - noon

1124 Geronimo Ave

Parker, AZ, 85344

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. At or below 185% of the federal poverty level. Photo ID and proof of address in La Paz County.

-Parker Community Senior Center

Phone: 928-669-9514

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

1115 12th St

Parker, AZ, 85344

Eligibility: Age 60 or older. Suggested donation of $3.00 per meal. Meal delivery available for disabled/homebound who prequalify.

-Quartzsite Food Bank

Phone: 928-927-5479

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thu 8:00 am - noon

40 N Moon Mountain Ave

Quartzsite, AZ, 85346

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. At or below 185% of the federal poverty level. Photo ID and proof of address in La Paz County.

MOHAVE COUNTY

-Cornerstone Mission Project Inc

Phone: 928-757-1535

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes and sack lunches daily 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Dinner daily 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

3049 Sycamore Ave

Kingman, AZ, 86409

Eligibility: n/a

-Kingman Area Food Bank

Phone: 928-757-4165

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 8:00 am - 12:45 pm

Holiday hours posted at the food bank

2930 E Butler Ave

Kingman, AZ, 86409

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

-Salvation Army: Kingman Service Center

Phone: 928-718-2600

Hours of Operation:

Tue - Thurs 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Hot lunch Tue - Thu 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

1200 E Andy Devine Ave

Kingman, AZ, 86401

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Kingman

Phone: 928-753-4399

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Fri 9:00 am - 11:00 am

218 Beale St

Kingman, AZ, 86401

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Bullhead City Food Bank

Phone: 928-758-7717

Hours of Operation:

Tue - Fri 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

2nd & 4th Sat of the month 9:00 am - 10:00 am

590 Hancock Rd

Bullhead City, AZ, 86442

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Salvation Army: Bullhead City/Laughlin Corps

Phone: 928-758-3141

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri 9:00 am - noon

1461 Palma Rd

Bullhead City, AZ, 86442

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: St Margaret Mary’s

Phone: 928-758-5251

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

780 Marina Blvd

Bullhead City, AZ, 86442

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID.

-Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen

Phone: 928-855-2685

Hours of Operation:

Tues, Thurs 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Sat 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Lake Havasu, AZ, 86403

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Our Lady of the Lake

Phone: 928-680-2874

Hours of Operation:

Wed - Fri 9:30 am - 2:00 pm

1851 Commander Dr

Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86403

Eligibility: Photo ID, proof of address and proof of income.

NAVAJO COUNTY

-Bread of Life Mission of Holbrook

Phone: 928-524-3874

Hours of Operation:

24/7: Food boxes provided to the public depending upon supply

885 Hermosa Dr

Holbrook, AZ, 86025

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Holbrook Emergency Food Bank

Phone: 928-524-6044

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes Mon-Thu 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm & Fri 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Commodities Wed except the 5th Wed of the month 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

216 Joy Nevin Ave

Holbrook, AZ, 86025

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet poverty guidelines.

-Holbrook Seventh Day Adventist Indian School

Phone: 818-929-5339

Hours of Operation:

Every Day: Breakfast - 7:15 am - 7:45 am

Lunch - 12:15 pm - 1 pm

Dinner - 5:30 pm - 6 pm

2001 McLaws Road

Holbrook, AZ, 86025

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Operation Love First Baptist Church

Phone: 928-524-2555

Hours of Operation:

Wed and Sat 8:30 am - 9:30 am

360 N. First St

Holbrook, AZ, 86025

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-First Baptist Church of Show Low

Phone: 928-537-4749

Hours of Operation:

Food box Thu 9:00 am - 11:45 am

Onsite meals T&Thu 5:00pm - 6:30pm (call first if it snows more than an inch)

700 N Central Ave

Show Low, AZ, 85901

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address for food boxes.

-Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church

Phone: 928-536-4559

Hours of Operation:

Food box 2nd Wed of the month noon

1655 S Main St

Snowflake, AZ, 85937

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Shepherd’s Kitchen

Phone: 928-536-3086

Hours of Operation:

Tue - Fri noon - 3:20 pm

344 W 4th St S

Snowflake, AZ, 85937

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Delivery available in some situations (call for details).

Silver Creek Senior Center

Phone: 928-536-2222

Hours of Operation:

Onsite Meals Mon - Fri 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Food Box Distribution 2nd Wed, 3rd Mon 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1658 S. Main St

Snowflake, AZ, 85397

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Faith With Action

Phone: 928-892-2157

Hours of Operation:

Wed 9:00-11:00 AM

Running Bear Resort 2468 Running Bear Rd

Lakeside , AZ, 85929

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-White Mountain Catholic Charities: Pinetop Lakeside Food Bank

Phone: 928-367-2244

Hours of Operation:

Tues & Thur 9:00am - 3:00pm

3807 Porter Mtn. Rd

Lakeside, AZ, 85929

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet poverty guidelines.

-White Mountain Community Food Bank

Phone: 928-537-9087

Hours of Operation:

1st and 3rd Mon of the month 8:30 am - 10:00 am

820 Moonridge Dr.

Lakeside, AZ, 85929

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Birdsprings Chapter House

Phone: 928-686-3266

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Birdsprings Chapter House

Winslow, AZ, 86047

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: St Joseph’s

Phone: 928-289-0146

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Fri 10:00 am - noon

300 W Hillview St

Winslow, AZ, 86047

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Delivery available in some situations (call for details).

-Winslow Council on Aging Active Adult Community Center

Phone: 928-289-3341

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes Mon, Wed, Fri 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Lunch Mon, Wed, Fri 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

212 E 2nd St

Winslow, AZ, 86047

Eligibility: Proof of address in Winslow. Suggested contribution of $3.50 for ages 60+ and $5 for all others for onsite meals.

PIMA COUNTY

-Arizona Baptist Children’s Services, Tucson

Phone: 800-678-0648

Hours of Operation:

Tues - Thurs 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

2411 E Fort Lowell Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85712

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Armory Parks and Rec Center

Phone: 520-791-4865

Hours of Operation:

Wed 9:00 am - 1 pm

4th Wednesday of the month

220 S 5th Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85701

Eligibility: Food boxes available to anyone. Age 60 or older for dinner with a suggested $2 donation.

-Canyon del Oro Assembly of God

Phone: 520-742-1168

Hours of Operation:

Wed, Sat 9:00 am - noon

2950 W Lambert Ln

Tucson, AZ, 85742

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Caring Ministries

Phone: 520-882-2645

Hours of Operation:

Tues, Thu 7:00 am - 11:00 am

820 W Calle Sur

Tucson, AZ, 85705

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Casa de San Juan

Phone: 520-798-0834

Hours of Operation:

Tues, Thurs 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

602 W Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ, 85613

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Casa Maria Catholic Worker Community

Phone: 520-624-0312

Hours of Operation:

Daily 8:30 am - 11:30 am

352 E 25th St

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Christ Church United Methodist Food Bank

Phone: 520-327-1116

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - noon

655 N Craycroft Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85711

Eligibility: Photo ID and proof of address.

-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Phone: 520-622-0525

Hours of Operation:

Tue-Wed, Fri 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

Thur 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sat 9:00 am - 1:30 pm

3003 S Country Club Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona: Caridad Community Kitchen

Phone: 520-882-5641

Hours of Operation:

Thu-Fri 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

845 N Main St

Tucson, AZ, 85705

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Freedom Recreation Center

Phone: 520-791-4969

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri noon

5000 E 29th St

Tucson, AZ, 85711

Eligibility: Age 62 or older. Meals should be reserved one week in advance. Suggested donation of $2 per meal.

Gospel Rescue Mission

Phone: 520-740-1501

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Thurs 9:00 am - 12:00 pm & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Friday by appointment only

338 W 28th St

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Grace St Paul’s Church: Joseph’s Pantry

Phone: 520-327-6857

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - noon

2331 E Adams St

Tucson, AZ, 85719

Eligibility: Photo ID.

-Greater Littletown Area Human Resources Group

Phone: 520-574-2263

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Tues, and Thurs 8:00 am - 11:am

6465 S. Craycroft Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85756

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID. Proof of address.

-Holy Family Church

Phone: 520-623-6773

Hours of Operation:

Sun - Wed 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

338 W University Blvd

Tucson, AZ, 85705

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Hope of Glory Ministries

Phone: 520-471-1720

Hours of Operation:

Last Sat of the month 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

101 N Stone Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85701

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-IMPACT of Southern Arizona: Tucson

Phone: 520-825-0009

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Tues, Thu, Fri 8:30 am - 12:30 pm

Wed 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

3535 E Hawser St

Tucson, AZ, 85739

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet poverty guidelines.

-Interfaith Community Services

Phone: 520-297-6049

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Sat 9:00 am - 1:00 pm & Tue 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2820 W Ina Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85741

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Interfaith Community Services/New Spirit Food Bank

Phone: 520-731-3076

Hours of Operation:

Tues and Thurs 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

8701 E. Old Spanish Trail

Tucson, AZ, 85710

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Life in Christ Church

Phone: 520-746-0254

Hours of Operation:

Tues, Thurs 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sat 8:00 am

102 E. Palmdale St

Tucson, AZ, 85714

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Life in Christ Church

Phone: n/a

Hours of Operation:

Thurs 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

4108 E. North St

Tucson, AZ, 85712

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Living Faith Christian Center

Phone: 520-722-2217

Hours of Operation:

Food boxes Thu 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Onsite meal Thu 5:30 pm

4108 E North St

Tucson, AZ, 85712

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Mobile Meals of Tucson Inc

Phone: 520-622-1600

Hours of Operation:

Apply for meals Mon - Thu 9:00 am - 3:00 pm & Fri 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Meals delivered Mon - Fri 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

4803 E 5th St Ste 209

Tucson, AZ, 85711

Eligibility: Referral required. Homebound or living with a person who is homebound due to illness, disability or frailty.

-Northminster Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry

Phone: (520) 327-71

Hours of Operation:

Food Box: Tues 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Onsite Meal: Mon 5:30 - 6:30 pm

2450 E Fort Lowell Rd.

Tucson, AZ, 85719

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Passion Church

Phone: 520-325-2045

Hours of Operation:

Thu 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

1212 S Palo Verde Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID.

-Pio Decimo Center

Phone: 520-622-2801

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

848 S 7th Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85701

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Primavera Foundation: Homeless Intervention & Prevention

Phone: 520-623-5111

Hours of Operation:

Mon - 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Wed - Fri 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

702 S 6th Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85701

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Primavera Foundation: Training Center

Phone: 520-882-9668

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Wed, Fri 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

151 W 40th St

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Robles Ranch Community Center

Phone: 520-822-4408

Hours of Operation:

Tue 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wed, Fri 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

CSFP 2nd Tuesday of Every Month 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

16150 W Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ, 85735

Eligibility: Photo ID and proof of address.

-Saguaro Christian Church

Phone: 520-296-5901

Hours of Operation:

Wed 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

8302 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson, AZ, 85710

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Salvation Army: Hospitality House

Phone: 520-622-5411

Hours of Operation:

Sat - Sun 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm

1002 N Main Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85705

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation

Phone: 520-628-7223

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

375 S Euclid Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85719

Eligibility: HIV positive. Referral and registration required

Southwest Community Center

Phone: 520-578-0922

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 8:30 am -11:30 am

5950 S. Cardinal

Tucson, AZ, 85746

Eligibility: Call for Requirements

-St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

Phone: 520-296-1927

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 11:30 am

8051 E Broadway Blvd

Tucson, AZ, 85710

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

-Tucson Indian Center

Phone: 520-884-7131

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Fri 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Wed 8:30 am - 11:30 am

160 N. Stone Ave

Tucson, AZ, 85702

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Call for requirements.

-Tucson Urban League: Quincie Douglas Neighborhood Center

Phone: 520-791-2508

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 8:00 am - 1:30 pm

1575 E 36th St

Tucson, AZ, 85713

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Age 50 or older for breakfast. Age 60 or older for lunch.

-Victory Worship Center

Phone: 520-293-6386

Hours of Operation:

Sat 7:00 am

2561 W Ruthrauff Rd

Tucson, AZ, 85705

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID.

-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona: Marana

Phone: 503-856-6916

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thurs-Fri 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Wed 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

2nd Saturday of the month 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Closed first two business days of the month

11734 W Grier Rd

Marana, AZ, 85653

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

PINAL COUNTY

-Caring Hands of Pinal County

Phone: 520-840-4458

Hours of Operation / Horario:

2nd and 4th Tue 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

139 W 1st Street

Casa Grande, Arizona, 85122

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Dorothy Powell Senior Center

Phone: 520-421-8760

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Fri 11:30 am - noon

405 E 6th St

Casa Grande, AZ, 85122

Eligibility: Age 50 or older. Meals should be reserved in advance. Suggested contribution of $6 per meal for ages 50 - 59 and $4 per meal for ages 60 or older. Home delivery available (call 520-424-2800 for details).

-Salvation Army: Casa Grande Corp

Phone: 520-421-4480

Hours of Operation:

Tues - Fri: 9:30 am - 11:50 am

1333 N. Center Ave

Casa Grande, AZ, 85122

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

Seeds of Hope Inc: Hot Lunch Program at Calvary Baptist Church

Phone: 520-836-6335

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Sat 11:00 am - noon

518 E 2nd St

Casa Grande, AZ, 85122

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Very limited number of food boxes available.

-Society of St Vincent de Paul: Casa Grande

Phone: 520-836-2009

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

405 E 2nd St

Casa Grande, AZ, 85122

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-For Maricopa

Phone: 520-251-0226

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Thu 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

19845 Costa Del Sol Blvd (Santa Cruz Elementary School)

Maricopa, AZ, 85139

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Must meet federal poverty guidelines.

-Maricopa Pantry

Phone: 520-709-3076

Hours of Operation:

Sat 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

50881 W. Papago Rd.

Maricopa , AZ, 85139

Eligibility: Arizona ID

-Christ the Victor Lutheran Food Bank

Phone: 480-987-7658

Hours of Operation:

Tues and Thurs 9:00 am - 11:00 am

6173 E. Arizona Farms Rd.

Florence, AZ, 85132

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Florence Baptist Church Food Bank

Phone: 520-868-1728

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Fri 11:00 am

30 N Willow St

Florence, AZ, 85132

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-United Food Bank Pinal Florence Mobile Pantry

Phone: 480-398-4520

Hours of Operation:

Last Friday of the month.

Summer (May-Sept): 7 am - 9 am

Winter (Oct-Apr): 8 am - 10 am

Or until food runs out

121 West 22nd St. - Main Street Park

Florence, AZ, 85132

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-JO Combs School District Food & Clothing Bank

Phone: 480-987-5304

Hours of Operation:

Tue 9:00 am - 11:00 am & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Closed in June

301 E Combs Rd

San Tan Valley, AZ, 85140

Eligibility: Proof of address. Referral required if outside of school district.

-Apache Junction Food Bank

Phone: 480-983-2995

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

575 N Idaho Rd Ste 701

Apache Junction, AZ, 85119

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Live within service area (Ocotillo Rd to the south, Ellsworth Rd to the west, McDowell Rd to the north, and Queen Valley to the east). Meet federal poverty guidelines. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA)

Phone: 480-982-0205

Hours of Operation:

Mon-Fri 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

879 N. Plaza Drive, Bldg. 101D

Apache Junction, AZ, 85120

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Clients may get a food box once a week.

-Genesis Project

Phone: 480-225-7757

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

564 N Idaho Rd. #5

Apache Junction, AZ, 85119

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Salvation Army: Apache Junction Corps

Phone: 480-982-4110

Hours of Operation:

Food Boxes Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 11:30 am

605 E Broadway Ave

Apache Junction, AZ, 85119

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address. Shot records, or birth certificates for children.

-United Food Bank Pinal - Empowerment

Phone: 480-367-6937

Hours of Operation:

3rd Wednesdays 7:30 am - 9:30 am

Please call to make an appointment

2066 W. Apache Trail, Suite 116

Apache Junction, AZ, 85119

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Wings of Life Worship Center

Phone: 480-983-6131

Hours of Operation:

Wed 9:00 am - 10:30 am

1030 North Valley Drive

Apache Junction, AZ, 85120

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Coolidge Senior Center

Phone: 520-723-4803

Hours of Operation:

Lunch Mon - Thu 12:00 Noon

250 S 3rd St

Coolidge, AZ, 85128

Eligibility: Age 60 or older, plus spouse or caregiver for lunch. Reservation one week in advance. Home delivery by case management.

-Hope International Food Pantry

Phone: 520-233-6699

Hours of Operation:

1st & 3rd Thursdays 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Emergency on case-by-case basis

1280 N Arizona Blvd

Coolidge, AZ, 85128

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Open Hands Outreach Program / Warehouse Food Pantry

Phone: 570-635-5770

Hours of Operation:

Tues, Wed 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Coolidge, AZ, 85128

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID, and proof of address.

-Eloy Food Pantry

Phone: 520-247-6972

Hours of Operation:

1st and 3rd Friday 10:00 am - noon

605 N Santa Cruz Ave

Eloy, AZ, 85131

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Santa Cruz Valley Food Pantry (CAHRA)

Phone: 520-466-1112

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Fri 9:00 - 11:30 am

109 N Sunshine Blvd

Eloy, AZ, 85131

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

-Superior Food Bank

Phone: 520-689-2202

Hours of Operation:

Last consecutive Thu & Fri of the month 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm (June-Aug 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm)

Moblie Pantry 1st Wed and 3rd Thu of the month 9:00 am

November and December distributions take place during the week before the Holidays

99 N Lobb Ave

Superior, AZ, 85173

-Gila River Indian Community Nutrition Assistance Program

Phone: 520-562-9233

Hours of Operation:

Mon, Wed, Fri 2:00 - 3:00 pm

300 S Ocotillo Rd

Sacaton, AZ, 85147

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Reside within the Gila River Indian Community service area and meet TEFAP income guidelines.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

-Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona: Nogales

Phone: 520-281-2790

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Thu-Fri 9:00 am - 1:30 pm

Wed 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

1st Sat of the month 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

2636 N Donna Ave

Nogales, AZ, 85621

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and proof of address.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

-Yavapai County Food Bank

Phone: 928-775-5255

Hours of Operation:

Tue, Wed 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Thu, Fri 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

8866 E Long Mesa Dr

Prescott Valley, AZ, 86314

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required. Photo ID and income verification.

-Yavapai-Apache Nation Food Bank

Phone: 928-649-7125

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Closed daily from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

3364 W Hamalay Ave

Camp Verde, AZ, 86322

YUMA

-American Legion # 19

Phone: 928-344-3441

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Sat, Sun by appointment

2575 S Virginia Dr

Yuma, AZ, 85364

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. Veterans or families of Veterans in need. Transient.

-Arizona Baptist Children’s Services, Yuma

Phone: 928-726-5568

Hours of Operation:

Tues 10:00 am - noon

2363 S. Kennedy Lane

Yuma, Arizona, 85365

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Catholic Community Services

Phone:928-782-4489

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

160 E. 1st Street

Yuma, AZ, 85364

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

-Salvation Army: Yuma Corps

Phone: 928-920-4534

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 10:30 am - noon

600 Catalina Dr

Yuma, AZ, 85364

Eligibility: n/a

-Yuma Community Food Bank

Phone: 928-343-1243

Hours of Operation:

Mon - Fri 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Closed the last business of day of the month for inventory

2404 E 24th St Ste A

Yuma, AZ, 85365

Eligibility: Photo ID, proof of address and self-declaration of income.

-Yuma SDA Community Services

Phone: 928-329-1076

Hours of Operation:

Wed 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

903 W. 3rd St

Yuma, AZ, 85364

Eligibility: Walk-ins served. No referral required.

Yuma Senior Nutrition & Adult Center

Phone: 928-782-4489

Hours of Operation:

Onsite Meals Mon - Fri 8:00 am - 9:00 am and 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

160 E 1st St

Yuma, AZ, 85364

Eligibility: Age 60 or older. Under age 60