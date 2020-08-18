PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As Arizona's COVID-19 numbers gradually start to drop, more and more businesses are being given the green light to reopen, after being shut down for months.
More than 600 Arizona businesses have submitted applications to reopen. Staff members at the Arizona Department of Health Services say they are reviewing them as quickly as possible.
Here is a partial list of local businesses that have been allowed to reopen as of Aug. 18, 2020.
Theaters
- Invisible Theatre
- Alamo Chandler LLC
Gyms
- Training for Warriors-Estrella
- Full Strength LLC SBA CrossFit Full Strength
- EoS Fitness
- Michelle Davis Pilates
- AZ on the Rocks - Indoor Climbing, Inc.
- Raise The Bar Training Studio
- MixFit Phoenix LLC
- Prowess Pole Fitness LLC
- KYS 1994 LLC DBA Club Pilates (3 locations)
- CrossFit 646 2 locations)
- Pure Barre Tempe
- Martin Pear JCC and Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus
- Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club
- Gainey Village Health Club & Spa
- DC Ranch Village Health Club and Spa
- Ocotillo Village Health Club & Spa
- Bird Dog Pilates & Fitness
- TruHit Fitness Central Scottsdale
- Bump Fitness Club
- Sweatshop on Central; Sweat Shop Central LLC
- Gainster Fitness LLC (2 locations)
- HITZ FITNESS
- CrossFit Infinite Strength
- Spark CrossFit
- Hammer CrossFit
- IRON Girlz
- CrossFit Maricopa
Bars Serving Food
- Mooney's Irish Pub
- Chantilly's Bar
- Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar
- Gallagher #6 LLC
- Copper City Saloon
There have been six denials so far:
Bars
- Rockabilly Grill
- Brennan's Pub & Grub (two locations)
Gyms
- Achieve Strength and Fitness
- 4th Avenue Gym (two locations)