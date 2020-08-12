PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix-area gyms are finding ways to still make working out for their members possible, even while indoor gyms have to be closed.

Life Time has now transitioned to outdoor cardio, cycle, yoga and strength classes, and areas for working out with equipment.

But that begs the question: how safe is that in our extreme heat?

The forecast for this week alone is all above 112 degrees, but we've also now set the record for the most days above 110 degrees ever in Phoenix in a single year.

So while outdoor workouts may be safer while trying to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, what about heat illness?

"That is a concern for a lot of people. How do you guys respond to that?" asked reporter Briana Whitney.

"We find that when we push that schedule, we're allocating it for the cooler parts of the day," said Andrew Garritson, a trainer at Life Time Biltmore. "We do have shades up there. We have some misters."

Garritson said while they plan their classes for the mornings and evenings, members need to be prepared.

"It does get a little bit of an increased sunburn risk while you're up there, so that's where we encourage wearing longer sleeves that when they get wet can also help with cooling," he said.

They also have a pool, and the staff will be watching in case of an emergency.

"If they do look like they're coming down with a heat illness, they do have first aid training because that's part of the prerequisite to working at Life Time," he said.

Life Time said with group classes, they've made sure every piece of equipment is 6 feet from another to guarantee social distancing, though masks are not required when working out on the roof.

They said they've done everything they can to make working out under the desert sun-safe, trying to adjust with the times, and Mother Nature.