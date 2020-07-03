PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A day after they were put on notice to shut down or face legal action by the state, Life Time Fitness has decided to comply with the Governor’s order to close their facilities.

As of noon on July 3, Life Time Fitness will be closing the indoor fitness areas of all of their Arizona gyms. Other services provided by Life Time Fitness, such as the salon, spa, food service, kids clubs, and pools, will remain open for business.

Officials with Life Time gym provided a statement explaining their decision to comply.

After connecting with the offices of the Governor and the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services this morning and, out of respect for the Governor, we are shutting down the indoor fitness portion of our clubs as of now through Monday evening, allowing time to meet with the Governor’s team and collaborate on how we can quickly reopen the indoor fitness portion in support of your health and well being, and that of our team members. All other services and amenities in the club will remain open to you at this time. In addition, July dues have not yet been charged and we will provide further updates early next week. As you likely will attest, Life Time’s safety protocols are beyond that of any other business. Once the health department has the opportunity to review what you’ve been experiencing every day, we believe they will come to the same conclusion. COVID is a serious virus and it should not be taken lightly. Everyone needs to act as responsibly as they can to protect themselves, as well as those who may not have immunity against the virus. The governments should work with each industry to unveil the safest protocols to conduct business. For example, these measures should include limiting business capacity appropriately (based on surge of the virus and hospital capabilities), requiring all employees to wear masks and for members to do so when six feet or less from another employee or member, and deploying temperature checks. Businesses who do not comply with these agreed upon, robust safety and cleaning protocols should be shut down immediately and assertively. We believe that health clubs and gyms can operate more safely than any other business and, because our customers are members, we’re able to ensure everyone understands their role in upholding safety measures. Plus, contact tracing can be performed, where needed, because every member visit is recorded. Other retailers and places consumers may visit cannot do this, yet, they remain unaffected by these revised restrictions.

Thursday ADHS issued Emergency Measures in a Notice and Demand for Compliance letter when it was notified that certain fitness centers were not complying with Governor Ducey’s Executive Order. These facilities include Mountainside Fitness, Scottsdale Shea; Life Time Fitness, Tempe; and Life Time Fitness, Camelback. The Notice and the Letter required compliance by noon today.

“Life Time Fitness complying with the Governor’s Executive Order is in the best interest of all Arizonans,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS. “We look forward to partnering with Life Time Fitness on developing public health best practices for the fitness industry. We appreciate their willingness to protect Arizonans and provide their time and subject matter expertise.”

Mountainside Fitness, Scottsdale Shea has made it clear to ADHS that they will not comply with the Emergency Measures as prescribed in the Notice and Letter and are refusing to close as required by Governor Ducey’s Executive Order.

ADHS officials say they are moving forward to enforce its Emergency Measures against Mountainside Fitness to protect the public health and welfare against the serious threat posed by COVID-19.