PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After 47 years in business, the Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix is closing, according to a letter signed by the general manager that surfaced on Saturday.
The letter said the decision was made due to backlash from the coronavirus outbreak. The mall is expected to officially close June 30, at the end of business hours.
"Despite our best efforts to bring value back to the mall, complete maintenance projects and increase foot traffic, the drop in our occupancy levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic can no longer sustain the operation of this large property," stated Metrocenter Mall General Manager Kim Ramirez in the letter Arizona's Family received from an anonymous viewer.
The mall will stay open until July 15 only for business tenants and vendors who need to get their property and belongings. "All the business owners and store associates have really become like a family, so I'd like to say thank you to your dedication and continuous support of the mall," said Ramirez in the letter.
Metrocenter was built in 1973. Those who grew up in the surrounding area and beyond in Arizona have fond memories of good times at the mall. Ramirez hopes it can one day be revitalized.
See the full letter below: