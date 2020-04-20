LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- To say Ruby Eastman is disappointed would be an understatement. "I'm not getting my money back; it doesn't look like," Ruby told 3 On Your Side.
She initially paid an Embassy Suites in Tempe $2,000 as a security deposit for an upcoming family reunion. It's an annual event that she says relatives were looking forward to. "Of course, we were excited. We were really excited about it because we were having family members who have never participated in the event," she said.
The $2,000 deposit was to reserve several hotel rooms at Embassy Suites, as well as a banquet room where the family reunion was to take place.
But then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a result, Ruby and all of her relatives chose to cancel the big event way back in March. “The (reunion) committee decided that we needed to cancel because this isn't getting any better. It's (pandemic) is getting worse."
But when Ruby canceled, she says Embassy Suites, which is owned by Hilton, refused to return her money.
After complaining several times, Ruby says the hotel chain finally agreed to return just $600, which didn't sit well with Ruby.
So, she turned to 3 On Your Side for help. "I contacted Gary Harper to talk to Hilton for me," Ruby said. 3 On Your Side got a hold of Hilton Corporate headquarters. Hilton says they are looking into the matter at my request.
In the meantime, Ruby says she'd like to have all her money back. “You shouldn't have all of these problems getting your money back during a pandemic, do you think?” 3 On Your Side’s, Gary Harper asked. "I shouldn't,” she replied. Especially when I see on the news that nobody really knows when this (pandemic) will be over or when the state will open up."
Well, 3 On Your Side has good news. After 3 On Your Side's involvement, Mrs. Eastman says she got a phone call indicating a full refund is coming in the mail.
3 On Your Side also received an email confirming the refund is on its way. “We apologize for our delayed response; however, due to COVID-19, the hotel has temporarily suspended operations, which has caused a bit of delay in our ability to refund Ms. Eastman’s money. She will receive the full refund. Again, our apologies.”
Once that money arrives, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.