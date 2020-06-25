PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With its recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Arizona has been making national headlines. Many states have implemented mandatory quarantine time for travelers from coronavirus hot spots, including Arizona. Neighboring states are keeping a close eye on what’s happening here.
Las Vegas station KVVU, which is owned by Meredith, the parent company of Arizona’s Family, spoke with a health expert about what’s happening there. Arizona came up a couple of times.
Dr. Joseph Corcoran of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) spoke about the uptick of coronavirus cases in Las Vegas. He attributed part of that to “loosening our standard on social distancing.”
“I think that the uptick is not a complete surprise,” he said. “It’s something that we are aware of but not necessarily concerned about yet.”
And then he brought up Arizona.
“Now in Arizona, for instance, they have so many cases that they are currently tapped into 85% of their ICU capacity,” Corcoran said. “That’s concerning. Because Arizona will spill over into neighboring states, including our own. So, as we’re dealing with our own population, we need to be looking out for our neighbors, as well.”
Arizona came up a second time during the interview when Corcoran was discussing the ICUs at the hospitals he oversees.
“We are seeing some local increased volume,” he said, mentioning three specific facilities – Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Mountain View Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. “About 10 or 15% of the patients that we have at Sunrise are actually transfers in from communities in Arizona. … They’ve gone from not on the radar to right in the center of the radar in about two weeks’ time. They’re really feeling a lot of strain. So, again, we’ve taken on a significant number of patients from Arizona, and I do think that we will get more as they continue to stress.”
Arizona’s Family is working to nail down the actual numbers representing by the “10 or 15% of the patients” to which Corcoran referred. Corcoran said he is “very confident” in HCA hospitals’ capacity and ability to care COVID-19 patients and those whose needs are not related to the coronavirus.