PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Larry Fitzgerald has brought Valley fans many smiles over the years on the football field. On Wednesday, he teamed up with Ocean 44 to deliver meals to health care workers all over the Valley.
"A lot of the smiles you see in the stadium you can't see from a distance. Today, being able to out there and see some of those people on the front lines, doing great things," said Fitzgerald.
This was a cause close to Fitzgerald's heart. His late mother Carol was a nurse.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her and what she stood for, what she represented. I know she would be one of the people that I'm going to take meals to today. She would be one of the people on the front lines. I try to be a small extension of her," said Larry.
His first stop was to Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix ICU registered nurse Stacey Hansen and her family. Hansen displayed compassion to a dying patient and his son.
"I'm overwhelmed. Larry Fitzgerald was just in my driveway," said Hansen. "I'm not sure there is a more respected guy. Not only in the NFL but in Arizona in general. He's our hero."
Other heroes Larry visited included Lauren Leander, an ICU RN at Banner University Medical Center who volunteered to work 12-hour shifts at the COVID-19 unit. Steve Pilkington at PCU(progressive care unit) RN Banner Heart Hospital who volunteered to assist another Banner hospital experiencing a high volume of COVID-19 patients.