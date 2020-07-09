PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- South Mountain Community College is now home to what's being called the largest COVID-19 testing site in the country.

The drive-thru testing site, called "COVID City," was set up by HeroZona and other partners to offer free testing. You don't have to be showing symptoms of the disease. Appointments and pre-registration are not required. All that's needed to get a free test is a valid I.D.

The testing site first opened last week, and people lined up in their cars waiting for as long as eight hours to get a test. HeroZona decided to extend the testing to accommodate more people.

The site will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for 30 days, with the last day being Aug. 7. Test will be available while supplies lasts.

South Mountain Community College is located at 7050 South 24th Street in Phoenix.

For more information, go to southmountaincc.edu.