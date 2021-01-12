MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in May, Raymond Embry, with Embry Women's Health, launched one of the first 24/7 testing sites in Arizona, going from 12 employees to 11 hundred-- today.

Embry expanded testing to 50 drive-thru locations across Arizona, with many in rural communities where testing was lacking. Raymond says this was done without any CARES act funding. But Raymond says without warning some of the biggest insurance providers are starting to cover less of the testing costs, and he is left with no choice but to ask for the state for federal funding.

"Anybody who has ever worked with an insurance company before they can take anywhere between 15 to 60 days to pay for a claim if you're lucky and the rate that they are willing to pay is absolutely not sustainable for a statewide Covid 19 testing operation," Raymond said.

When asked why the sites weren't being federally funded, despite the state's reliance on their services, Dr. Cara Christ said they plan on working this out. "So we are working to provide them with staff resources and potential funding. To identify how we can help them," Christ said.

Raymond says he was reimbursed around 100 dollars per test administered but now gets only about 11 dollars per patient. Raymond doesn't know how long they can cover the costs to stay open, but he hopes he's open long enough to begin offering vaccinations in addition to testing.