PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of first responders in the Valley will now be able to get COVID-19 antibody testing starting next week, thanks to a very generous donation.
Phoenix Suns Charities donated $40,000 to make it happen, and now Blue Cross Blue Shield has jumped in to match that.
The test is as simple as a second, with results in just minutes. Arizona’s Family was there as a Phoenix deputy chief was one of the first firefighters to get a COVID-19 antibody test from Dr. Vershalee Shukla and her team in Scottsdale at Vincere Cancer Center. They will be administering all these tests. The deputy chief tested negative, but earlier Thursday, a firefighter at their center tested positive.
“5,000 tests, yes!” said Dr. Shukla. “It’s a lot of fire and a lot of police, so it’s going to do a lot of good.”
They’ll go to members of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association and the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association so that first responders can have peace of mind by knowing their results, then possibly be able to donate their plasma if they test positive.
“This is an unprecedented opportunity to test a large group of first responders,” said P.J. Dean, a prominent member of the fire association.
Dean said this is something they’ve been working on for a month.
“We have a unique set of circumstances for our exposures. We’re going into homes. We’re not in controlled environments. We haven’t always had the best protective equipment,” said Dean. “Our members will walk out with that information knowing if they’re positive or negative for antibodies.”
Dr. Shukla will start drive-thru testing for them in the cancer center parking lot starting next week, and will look for certain trends.
“Kind of seeing if there’s (sic) clusters of where certain people were more immune to the disease, less immune to the disease,” she said.
The work for her is personal, having tested many firefighters for occupational cancer. Now, she said she’s honored to help those who have no fear on the frontlines.
“We have work to do. There’s (sic) calls that need to be answered. There’s (sic) people that need to be treated and saved,” said Dean.
“We have a long-standing history of supporting first responders and it’s critical now more than ever to assist those on the frontlines risking their lives to serve others,” Sarah Krahenbuhl, executive director for Phoenix Suns Charities, said in a statement. “We heard about their anxieties and uncertainties during this pandemic and, as an organization, we immediately stepped in to help. Throughout the duration of this crisis, we will continue to find ways to give back to the community that has shown us so much love and support.”
“Firefighters and police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our community,” Pam Kehaly, president and CEO of BCBSAZ, said in a statement. “Today, we found one way to thank them for their service. The COVID-19 antibody testing will give our first responders peace of mind, whether in the field or at home, so they can focus on doing what they do best – helping Arizonans.”
Dr. Shukla said during the next six to eight weeks, they’ll be studying the data, and once they look at it, they’ll be able to learn how much exposure police officers and firefighters may have had to COVID-19 during this time.