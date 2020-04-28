Lake Havasu mayor asks visitors to stay away, for now

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not something you hear from the mayor of a tourist town very often. But on Tuesday, Mayor Cal Sheehy of Lake Havasu asked visitors and tourists to stay away - for the time being.

"It really does cause pause, because Lake Havasu City is so dependent upon tourism, but we do ask that our visitors stay home during this time," said Sheehy.

The request came following a weekend that saw tourists, maybe hundreds, maybe thousands, pour into Havasu from other parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

"They're being ignorant in that they're only thinking of themselves," said Rob Miles, who lives in Havasu.

Visitors bring virus concerns to Lake Havasu, Bullhead City Some locals in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City, which are popular destinations for boaters, worry the excess tourists may be bringing an unwanted virus with them.

Miles says he doesn't care about the boaters and he understands people can socially distance on the water. But he is worried that all of these out-of-towners will deplete the stocks in the local supermarkets, and bring in the coronavirus.

"Whether they're social distancing on the lake and they go into the grocery store and they're asymptomatic and they don't know about it. What's stopping that from transmitting the disease to somebody else?" said Miles.

As of Tuesday, Mohave County had reported just four deaths from COVID-19. But the normally active tourist destinations within the county have seen sharp declines in visitors, until last weekend.

Mayor Sheehy says he and the rest of the Havasu city council have discussed ways to dissuade visitors from coming, but he says the Colorado River is a federal waterway and Lake Havasu State Park is run by the state of Arizona, so the city does not have many options.