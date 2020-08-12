LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A comment during a Lake Havasu Unified School District Board Of Education meeting caught a lot of people off-guard.

"At some point, we're going to have to come up with an acceptable casualty rate and nobody wants to have that conversation," board member Nichole Cohen said.

The special meeting was about when to safely bring students back into brick-and-mortar buildings. The meeting lasted just under four hours and no decisions were made by board members.

Around 90 minutes into the meeting, a back-and-forth between several board members got heated.

"Life has to go on. People have to engage. Just because it's not you doesn't mean it's not someone and having a place for your child to go every day so you can put food on the table," Cohen said. "Because if you're relying on the government to do that, you're in big trouble. I'm just saying, that's a real thing for people without a guaranteed income."

Another board member responded, "But they can enroll on this onsite program available Aug. 17."

"Oh, that must be so easy to do that when they could sneeze, then they have to come pick their child up and quarantine for 14 days," Cohen responded. "It's not as simple as we're making it sound because we're not really having the deeper discussion. What is the acceptable casualty rate in the state of Arizona? Nobody will answer that. Why not?"

"What do you think it is?" another board member asked.

"I don't know what it is," Cohen responded.

"So you're one of the people who won't answer your own question?" another board member asked.

"I haven't done the science, but there is an acceptable casualty rate for students that die on buses, for instance," Cohen said. "I don't know what that is off the top of my head."

In a Zoom interview Wednesday morning, BOE president Lisa Roman responded to Tuesday evening's meeting.

"I was not expecting anything remote to that," Roman said. "I can't say with any certainty if she meant her comment the way it sounded. But just to answer her question, if she meant it at face value, the acceptable casualty rate is zero, like none of our student body population, none of our staff members are expendable. They're all valuable and they all belong in our community and I think our district will make decisions to protect their health and well-being … again I was caught off guard by her comments and disappointed by them and I don't think they reflect our board's attitude. I don't feel like they reflect our district's attitude or goals."

Roman said the health and well-being of students are key.

"Those were comments made by one board member, that I don't feel like her opinion is representative of the majority of our board and I just want to reassure them again that our district will make decisions that preserve their health and protect their well-being, that that is our number one priority," she said.

Arizona's Family reached out to Cohen for comment, by email and phone. She never responded to our interview request.

President Roman said the board will have another meeting on Aug. 18 with a Mohave health expert to help the board make any decisions with the LHUSD.