PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Four months after the state Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey approved a $50 million coronavirus relief fund, most of the money remains untouched amid record unemployment and surging cases.

Since March, the governor has appropriated $17 million on various programs but $33 million is still untouched, according to state records. "I think it seems to me is that the state is just not doing its job, its not responding," said Rep. Kristen Engel, a Democrat from Tucson.

With a moratorium on rental evictions set to expire soon, Engel said the money the money should be given to those on the verge of losing their homes. She also said the state should use the cash to help "small business landlords" who depend on rent money to pay their own bills. "I don't know what's happening," she said, "but it's not a very well set up system, it's not responding to the crisis situation."

The governor's office responded to criticism with a statement that reads in part, "We know there will be a continued need for resources throughout this pandemic, and we continue to work with our local and federal partners, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and to get those resources to those in our communities."

In the same statement, the governor's office also points to the roughly $5.7 billion in unemployment insurance that has been doled out to struggling workers. Most of that money comes from the federal government as Arizona remains one stingiest states in the country when it comes to unemployment insurance benefits.