NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – It's 2020, which means it’s time for you to fill out your census form, if you haven’t done so yet.
Filling out the form may be more difficult for people living on the Navajo Nation and other tribal lands across the country.
Proper census numbers help determine where federal dollars will be spent. The money is typically used on roads, schools, hospitals, and other vital programs.
However, a lack of infrastructure with the internet on tribal lands makes it difficult for people to be counted online. On top of that, COVID-19 has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to work differently to make sure people are counted, including leaving census forms on a person’s front door.
But, if people don’t fill out those forms, it could lead to an undercount on the Navajo Nation, which then could lead to a lack of federal funding and continued issues with infrastructure projects.
“One of the challenges going in, is that, you know Navajo Nation, we sit in three state and then 13 counties. So within the Navajo Nation, one of the big challenges is that it’s rural and the infrastructure isn’t there,” Arbin Mitchell, a Tribal Partnership Specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau said.
As of this week, less than six percent of the Navajo Nation has self-responded to the form. The rest of the country is just over 61 percent. However, Mitchell says a big problem is a lot of remote parts of the country, including the Navajo Nation had a late start to the process because of COVID-19.
Aside from COVID-19, a lack of proper home addresses on the tribal lands makes it difficult for some people to properly fill out the forms.
"We lack the internet connectivity so a lot of times when the when the enumerators go out in the field they have to map spot the the map, and then connect that to the questionnaire so that becomes a challenging problem," Mitchell said.
At the same time, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez acknowledges the difficulty for some people to get counted. That’s why he and other tribal leaders are working to make sure Public Service Announcements educate people on the importance of the form.
"It is important because resources that come into the Navajo Nation, and as well as political representation, and that's the message that we sent out through a PSA to our Navajo citizens and letting them know this is important and please fill out the information and send it back," President Nez said.
We're told the U.S. Census Bureau is hoping for 20 percent self-response on the Navajo Nation in the next month. Then, between mid-August and the end of October, census workers will go back out to homes on the Navajo Nation to help complete the forms in person, to make sure everyone is counted.