NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – The Navajo Nation was recently a hot spot for COVID-19. Now, the numbers are leveling off and even dropping with new cases.
One of the constant issues for tribal leaders fighting this pandemic is a lack of reliable infrastructure, including running water. President Jonathan Nez says washing your hands has been a major step to fight the pandemic. But, that is difficult since around 40% of people living on the Navajo Nation don’t have access to running water. He took that message to congressional leaders Wednesday morning.
"Day after day our nation's tribal communities are suffering terrible inequalities, unequal access to safe drinking water," Energy and Commerce Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone said.
"Chronic underfunding of Indian programs, which was mentioned earlier, tribes not equipped with prompt and adequate resources to respond to COVID-19," President Nez said.
It was just last month when the U.S. Senate passed a bill to fund more water infrastructure projects on tribal lands.
“The Navajo Nation has waited decades for this day to come - the life-saving legislation is one House vote away from becoming a reality," President Nez said.
If passed through the House and signed into law, it could help reservations get better widespread access to the most basic things like running water.