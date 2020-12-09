TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A toy drive that helps underprivileged kids in the Kyrene School District is forging on despite losing its big, in-person holiday event.
"Winter Wonderland" will be a drive-up event this year. The Kyrene Foundation normally collects enough toys, stuffed animals and books to fill a room, and parents get to make selections for their kids and have them gift-wrapped before they take them home.
This year, the foundation has been asking for Target or Walmart gift cards – a safer and more convenient option during the pandemic.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits says the less-personal setups are common obstacles this year.
"Nonprofits have definitely seen this immediate decline in revenue due to simply not being able to hold a lot of the fundraisers they rely on," said CEO Kristen Merrifield. "It may be more difficult to find people who have not heard about the organization's mission because a lot of times people connect with the nonprofit in person."
The Human Services Campus in Phoenix usually has a fundraising breakfast with 700 people this time of year. Instead, the event will be streamed from Chase Field on Friday, Dec. 11.
"As a development director, I worry a lot about fundraising," said Steve Davis with the HSC. "But the community's been really responsive."
He's confident the turnout will still help them meet their larger-than-normal budget needs to fight homelessness. Dan, one of HSC's clients who became homeless after he got out of prison 10 years ago, is grateful that people are still making sacrifices in such a tough year to help others.
"For me personally, I mean it's turned my life around 360°," he said. "I never dreamed that this place could help that much."
Merrifield says there are people who often volunteer or donate money to nonprofits who have found themselves needing a food box for the first time ever this year. The generosity usually comes full circle.
"You often see organizations who are serving individuals in our communities who are needing the most that then turn around and then give the gift back to the organization," she said.