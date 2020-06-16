PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Kyrene School District has outlined its plan for students to return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year. The district will require students and faculty to wear cloth face masks when they can't socially distance. There are exceptions to the mask rule. Students don't have to wear a mask if they have breathing problems or can't remove the mask by themselves.

Staff members will visually check each student when they arrive at school for any coronavirus symptoms. The district will also have the same students and staff grouped together all day and limit mixing between groups as much as possible. That means they'll be with each other for breakfast, lunch, recess and dismissal. Middle schools in the district are working on a model that allows some flexibility for fine arts, language, gifted and other special areas while maintaining safety.

Officials have also canceled field trips and large gatherings through at least Oct. 31. There will also be no school-wide assemblies and large events like "Meet the Teacher Night" may be held virtually or reconfigured.

The district has laid out all their specific plans compared to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which can be viewed here.

Kyrene isn't requiring all students to come back to the physical classroom. They're allowing parents to choose their path back to school. The options are full-time in-person learning, flexible distance learning or full-time digital learning, which is the Kyrene Digital Academy.

Kyrene School District is one of the state's largest school districts with about 16,500 students at more than 25 schools. It serves all of Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler, Guadalupe, Tempe, and the Gila River Indian Reservation.

Arizona Department of Education releases new guidelines to reopen schools safely Most school districts are expected to announce their plans for re-opening schools later this month.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Department of Education released its guidelines for reopening schools. The suggestions include reduced class sizes, one student per row on school buses and having students eat lunch in their classroom instead of the cafeteria. But it's up to each district to decide what they will allow and what works best for them. Last week, Brophy Prepatory said it would require all students to wear masks when they return.