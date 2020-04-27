PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Valley radio host gave a candid and emotional tribute to his mom, who died after her battle with coronavirus. Larry Gaydos, host of the Gaydos and Chad show on KTAR, tweeted Monday that his mother had died of COVID-19 over the weekend.
He wrote:
My Mom took her very last breath here on Earth on Saturday. I’m comforted by the fact that her very next breath, was in the presence of Jesus. She battled the Coronavirus best she could.
Monday afternoon, Gaydos took to the airwaves with an emotional podcast. "The COVID-19 was just too much for her to take," Gaydos said, his voice breaking.
Gaydos said she was diagnosed a few weeks ago. "She tested positive," he said. "You know, she had the virus and there were no side effects until last week when she really went downhill."
He said it brings him comfort to know, now, that she is at peace. His mother had been battling cancer, and he called it a "blessing" that she is no longer in pain. "Watching her suffering is the hardest thing I've had to do," he said.
Gaydos said there would be only a small funeral for his mom in New York, and he would not be able to go, due to the pandemic. "The COVID stole my mom and it stole my chance to say goodbye in person," he said.
During his heartfelt tribute on the radio Monday, the talk show host remembered his mom as a lady he called tough as nails. "Every time I think of my mom, I think of the fighter," he said. "I think of the tender-hearted woman who raised me, too. But I think of the fighter."
He said she was a teacher, a champion figure skater, and loved her red nail polish. "She loved red Corvettes and she loved QVC. She was also a big fan of the Beatles... She was the one person in the world who loved me more than anybody," he said. "She's gone, and I'm going to have to live with that."