PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kroger, the company that runs Fry's Food Stores here in Arizona, is offering some cold hard cash to its staff who vaccinated against COVID-19.

America's largest supermarket operator said it will give a one-time bonus of $100 to all of its workers who get fully vaccinated. For those who get the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it means getting both doses. Kroger also said its giving out rewards to its hourly frontline workers in 35 states, including $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points. Both rewards will go onto the workers' loyalty cards on Thursday. Kroger said all those rewards add up to about $50 million.

"As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we're increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates' contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their well-being as well as the community's."

More information about the rewards and bonuses can be found at KrogerCovidResponse.com.