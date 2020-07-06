KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It’s been a little more than a week since Gov. Doug Ducey announced certain businesses to close again because of COVID-19. A lot of those businesses feel like they are being unfairly targeted.
"I honestly feel like with the shutdown that Gov. Ducey is in a dark room throwing darts at a dartboard that he can't see,” Rickety Cricket owner Terry Thomson said. “Somebody giving him this information, and he has not hit a bull's eye, I can tell you that. All he's doing is hitting the small people outside of the bull's eye area that don't need to be deflated right now."
The governor's executive order shut down businesses with a Series 6 or 7 liquor license. It’s hurting places like the Rickety Cricket Brewing Company in Kingman. They, like a lot of other businesses, are struggling with slower business.
"It has cost us to lay off up to 90% of our staff members tonight,” Thomson said on the Rickety Cricket Facebook page on Sunday. “It was not easy phone calls and in-person notifications to make. In this struggle, the government, and most of you don't know the governor has suspended our Series six license while other restaurants can still maintain sales and services of liquor."
The state's one-two punch shutdown has cost them more than $750,000.
"My wife and I put our blood, sweat and tears in this, and we just can't,” he said. “We're seeing the collapse of our business. We're seeing the collapse of the American dream. We just are not seeing ourselves able to maintain what we started in the restaurant industry."
The state health department recently added a non-descriptive blurb online saying its developing something where "entities can attest they are in compliance" with the state's COVID-19 guidelines. He says there are bars flat out ignoring the orders, but his isn't one.
"Gov. Ducey, there's so much more to your state than just Phoenix bars, packing their doors with a bunch of irresponsible people. There are law-abiding citizens, and I am not lawless," said Thomson.
He says he supports Mountainside Fitness and other businesses that are properly following the state safety precautions.