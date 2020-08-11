PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With kids out of the classroom and taking classes virtually, there's a new concern that childhood obesity in the country could get even worse.
Nutritionists are sounding the alarm, and gym teachers are helping kids virtually, to stay fit. "Before the pandemic, it was already a concern," said primary care provider and nutritionist Mariah Campoy.
Campoy said the effects of obesity in kids could be profound. "These kids are faced with heart disease and things you don't hear about until you're in your 40's or 50's or 60's," said Campoy.
Chandler High's PE teacher and basketball coach Jonathan Rother said one of the keys is to unplug. "With all the technology in our face right now," said Rother. "Take this time and disconnect, go on a walk."
But during school hours, Rother is sending workout videos to his students in physical education. "We are going through a round ourselves, and then depending on the workout, we leave it up to our students to do it anywhere from three to five to seven times," said Rother.
Both experts said families need to get involved, so kids stay on task.
"It all starts with the parents," said Campoy. "Get involved and see what they're doing," said Rother.