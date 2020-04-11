PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- More and more people across the country are working from home as part of stay-at-home orders and ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. It might seem like a nice option at first, but it actually comes with a cost.

Staying home for long periods of time is the one way we can do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it may affect your mental health game.

Ray Young is a licensed professional counselor and integrated health site director at Terros Health. They've seen a rise in people who have been diagnosed with depression, stress and anxiety. Officials at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have noticed it too.

The Kaiser Family Foundation noticed that 72% of Americans said COVID-19 disrupted their life a lot between March 25 to March 30. Two weeks before it was 40%.

The feeling of isolation and being cut off from the rest of the world can lead to these problems but can be prevented.

Here are some tips to help yourself: