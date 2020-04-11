PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- More and more people across the country are working from home as part of stay-at-home orders and ways to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. It might seem like a nice option at first, but it actually comes with a cost.
Staying home for long periods of time is the one way we can do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it may affect your mental health game.
Ray Young is a licensed professional counselor and integrated health site director at Terros Health. They've seen a rise in people who have been diagnosed with depression, stress and anxiety. Officials at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have noticed it too.
“I think it’s anticipated that we will see a surge in suicides."
The Kaiser Family Foundation noticed that 72% of Americans said COVID-19 disrupted their life a lot between March 25 to March 30. Two weeks before it was 40%.
The feeling of isolation and being cut off from the rest of the world can lead to these problems but can be prevented.
Here are some tips to help yourself:
- Take care of yourself - keep up with your regular routines regarding hygiene, eating, sleep and physical activity to the best you can or find ways to keep them up. For example, for physical activity without workout classes or gym access, watch YouTube videos from your living room, go on a hike or walk a trail. You can also meditate.
- Keep a regular daily schedule - making your remote work and homeschooling for the kids happens as the right time each day to maintain consistency.
- Stay connected with your co-workers, loved ones, and friends.
- Look ahead and make plans.
- Remember there is still help if you need it or need someone to talk to.
- Where you can get help:
- Crisis Response Network - 602-427-4600
- Arizona 211 - Call 2-1-1
- Terros Health - 602-685-6000
