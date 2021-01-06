PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Musicians with the Phoenix Symphony are trying to keep the music going through the pandemic using whatever creative means necessary, but they're now asking for help after the 2020 / 2021 season was canceled.
"We have a lot of young families in the orchestra. You know, it's just everybody's needing some help right now," said Viviana Cumplido Wilson, the Phoenix Symphony's Principal Flute Player.
The musicians have been furloughed since the symphony's season was canceled.
"In so many industries, people are facing so much hardship, but you know, performing arts of any kind where you're dealing with mass gatherings. And on top of it, we're an orchestra, which is a mass gathering in and of itself," Cumplido Wilson said.
Still, they've kept up with socially-distanced events and performances using video-conferencing.
"We do a lot of outreach in the community playing at dementia facilities and different hospital facilities," Cumplido Wilson said. "There have been a lot of great video collaborations."
With many of the musicians struggling to pay bills or buy groceries, they're asking people to donate to a GoFundMe.
"We realize that there are so many people in need right now...but if you are able and feel compelled to help the musicians directly, we have this GoFundMe campaign."
The proceeds will go directly to the musicians, according to Cumplido Wilson.
And while this has been a tough time, she says it's actually brought about a new appreciation for her job.
"Definitely made me realize how much I love playing in the orchestra, and I think a lot of my colleagues will echo that sentiment."