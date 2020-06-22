PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With COVID-19 cases rising in Arizona, some states are now requiring Arizonans to take a 14-day quarantine after arriving.

Many states are keeping a close eye on Arizona to see if a travel ban and/or quarantine is necessary which could change any day.

Currently, there is a 14-day quarantine in Arizona if people are coming from hot spots New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This restriction went into place in April.

Kansas is one of the first states to specifically require anyone from Arizona to quarantine for 14 days. Other states they are requiring this from include Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, cruise ship travels and international travelers. Their next review of their travel list will be updated on July 1.

Some states are broader by requiring any people from out of state to quarantine for 14 days. For example, in Vermont, you must complete a 14-day or 7-day quarantine followed by a negative test in your home state before arriving in the state. Those states include Rhode Island, Ohio, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Many states do recommend that if you feel sick, have a cough or can’t breathe well to avoid traveling and contact with other people.

Per the Center for Disease Control, “Do not travel is you are sick, or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the pat 14 days. Do not travel with someone who is sick.”

If you continue to travel as planned, practice social distancing and wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

If you continue to travel as planned, practice social distancing and wash hands or use hand sanitizer.