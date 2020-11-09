PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lawsuit filed by bar owners and bartenders led to a judge determining that restaurants can no longer sell to-go alcoholic beverages, which is something Gov. Doug Ducey enabled to help them stay afloat during the pandemic.
"We understood where the judge was coming down as it relates to the executive order and the emergency powers of Governor Ducey. One thing we were surprised by was the injunction, saying it has to stop now," said Steve Chucri, the president and CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association.
Restaurants typically have a series 12 license, which allows for food and liquor sales but requires the establishment to sell a certain amount of food in comparison to alcohol. It costs about $2500, according to Chucri. Bars typically have a series 6 license, which doesn't keep track of food sales. It costs around $100k and also allows for the sale of beer and wine in a package and for delivery.
Bar owners and bartenders filed a lawsuit against the governor, stating his executive order did not treat bars equally just because of the type of license they held.
"We won the off-sale privilege issue. Governor Ducey cannot violate existing law and give restaurants the privilege of selling alcohol to go, which bars paid for. If Governor Ducey wants to do that, he needs to call the legislature into session," said Ilan Wurman, a lawyer who represents the bar owners and bartenders in their lawsuit.
According to the court filing, Ducey did not have authority to give restaurants the green light to sell cocktails to-go.
"It's really disappointing. We respect the law and the courts so we will make sure we abide as an industry by it," said Chucri. "In this upcoming legislative session, we will be running legislation that will allow this to be lawful for restaurants to have this to-go capacity for alcohol."
Chucri says to-go alcoholic beverages saved several restaurants from going under and he's worried about what this will mean if it's taken away.
"You try to find as many rays of hope as you could in trying to compete with COVID as a business, especially in a restaurant industry. To-go alcohol is something we were asking Governor Ducey to try and look into and help our industry with and he certainly did and we're very grateful for him to do so," Chucri said. "The benefit of the finance side of it just helps a restaurant stay afloat and this will have some harm done to the profitability and could lead to easily more closures."
David Borrego, who owns Urban Margarita, says he still has customers ordering to-go margaritas because they feel safer enjoying meals and cocktails at home. "We have a lot of people who do order to go and it's like a one stop shop so that that way they don't have to make the margaritas, they don't have to make the food at home, it's a convenience, Borrego said. "People are cautious and we do have a lot of people that do order to go and they frequently do so and they do order cocktails and it's a convenience for them. We haven't seen any abuse, we haven't seen minors coming in, it's all adults and it's worked really well for us."
Ducey will have the option to appeal the judge's ruling and his office says they are reviewing it.
His office released this statement:
We want to make sure that we continue to help small businesses, and the Arizonans they employ, navigate through this pandemic.