PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Arizona's shortage of COVID-19 vaccines right now, those needing it wonder what could speed this process up and open up more appointments at our pods. Health experts say the answer is more supply, which could come in the form of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It's close to being approved and available on the market.

The huge plus to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is it's only one dose.

That makes the ability to get people vaccinated faster much more of a reality once it's available.

Now, the company and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said their final trial results will likely be released in one to two weeks, and it's not just the vaccine Points of Dispensing that would get the supply here in Arizona once it's approved.

"People can go in, get their shot, and then go on with their lives and not have to worry about scheduling two weeks from now," said Ryan Starzyk.

Starzyk participated in the Johnson & Johnson trial in Phoenix.

He said the fact that their vaccine is one shot and can be stored in regular refrigerator temperatures is huge for people who are having trouble signing up for two doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

"Transportation issues, people have to work, even though the pandemic there's a lot of people who have to work so now they have to schedule two days off as opposed to one to get the vaccine. This vaccine is going to be able to change our economy, our ability to get back to normalcy," said Starzyk.

So, where would this vaccine go?

Arizona Department of Health Services staff told Arizona's Family although they have to wait for the emergency authorization by the FDA to plan their rollout, they said, in part, "another vaccine with even less stringent storage requirements could also benefit rural Arizona providers as well as retail pharmacies and doctor's offices."

Dr. Andrew Carroll, a family doctor in Chandler, said Arizona's vaccine shortage has prevented primary care offices like his from getting doses yet.

"We're running into inventory issues. The State Farm (Stadium) site is scheduled out to the end of February. The county sites have run out of vaccine, so we're running into challenges for having enough vaccine for everybody," he said.

Dr. Carroll said not only would getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine benefit those in less populated areas in Arizona, but the fact that family doctors could administer it may make a huge difference to families.

"Having it being able to be delivered by somebody you trust, your primary care physician, it really goes a long way to have people trust the vaccine that they're getting," Dr. Carroll said.

Once Pfizer and Moderna released their final trial results, the FDA approved their vaccines in a matter of days.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to also have high efficacy rates from their trials, so this vaccine could be in Arizona in a matter of weeks.