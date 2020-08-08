PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Thousands of Arizonans are reacting to President Donald Trump's executive order, which gives unemployed American's $400 a week on top of state unemployment benefits. The question becomes, will the money be enough for jobless Arizonans?

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax Seizing the power of his podium and his pen, President Donald Trump on Saturday bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

"First of all, I'm very appreciative that something has been put out there for the extension," said Kate Larrabee. "But this $400 is going to be rough. It's going to be very rough."

Larrabee's story is like many others. Laid off in May, the novel coronavirus took away her promising 5-year-career in construction management. The Scottsdale woman is still struggling to make ends meet because her expenses are still high. Her job gave her more money than unemployment ever has.

"I worked very hard to be where I'm at," said Larrabee. "I just feel like everything is being taken away."

It's unclear where Trump's money is coming from for the executive order since Congress appropriates funding. The President's order forces states to cover 25% of the $400. The Department of Economic Security told Arizona's Family that they're aware of the order and will look for guidance from the federal government. In the meantime, Larrabee hopes she finds a job.

"It's really put a lot of pressure on my heart," said Larrabee.