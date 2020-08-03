CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— For faith leaders, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many new challenges, including how to spread their joy without spreading the virus. Now, they’re even having to get creative with how they welcome new members through the form of private baptisms.
In the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, baptisms mark an integral moment for individuals who seek to make their devotion known to all those within their congregation. But this year, faith leaders have chosen to cancel their large annual convention, which normally showcases more than 300,000 baptisms at large stadiums around the world.
“Last year, we had [baptisms] right over at Chase Field, on the field -- in a pool. Thousands watched. But with a pandemic, we wanted to continue baptisms because it is the most important event of a person’s life. But must do it safely,” said Jehovah’s Witness national spokesman Robert Hendriks.
In lieu of the conventional baptisms, many Arizona members chose to hold private baptisms in backyard pools and lakes around the state while ensuring social distancing and using PPE.
“It still is something that can be public because we’re going on a virtual platform. But it’s something that’s very safe and meeting the needs of the individual -- which is to dedicate their life to God. And, so, we’re allowing that to happen in a safe way,” Hendriks said.
In Arizona, Jehovah’s Witnesses held at least 164 baptisms over the weekend, including in Casa Grande and Surprise.
“We had one in our backyard pool, which was interesting. Never done that before. But it turned out wonderfully. A 17-year-old [boy was baptized]—his parents were on hand to watch. We adhered to strict social distancing, wore masks, but it was able to be broadcast to our local congregation via video conferencing—which was nice!” said Jamie Dunjey, Arizona spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
While an adjustment, private baptisms still hold a special place for believers, Hendriks said. “It’s kind of like a wedding. We want as many people there as possible. But in this time, that’s not going to happen. Having a private baptism is special because it’s really between them and their God, and they having others join them virtually.”
Hendriks also says that these private baptisms send a message of togetherness in a time when everyone seems divided. “In the time that we’re living in, with so much discord in the world, so much discord even in this city, to be able to really set a course for yourself is special now, especially when so many have left spirituality to the side and gotten involved with so many things that have ripped people apart. What this does is brings them together with a united family worldwide. [Baptism] is something that we can’t replace.”
Hendricks said that since March, all 13,000 congregations have gone virtual and they have stopped their public ministry. “We felt it was not in line with loving our neighbor to go to their door, and we also canceled all of our public conventions in the world and gone to this virtual platform. It’s been unprecedented for Jehovah’s Witnesses, as it has been for every other religion and organization out there.”
