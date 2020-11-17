SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Another business in Scottsdale is being forced to shut down because guidelines implemented to fight the coronavirus weren't followed, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Il Capo Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, was ordered to close on Friday. Health inspectors said the place was doing some things correctly, like limiting occupancy, keeping parties at 10 or less and having the appropriate personal protective equipment for employees. However, they also said they saw staff without masks, customers without masks walking around while holding drinks and at least two people seated themselves, which isn't allowed. There was also no enforcement of social distancing, no 6 feet of separation between groups or tables, no clearly marked tables and chairs showing no one can use them, no signage for social distancing and no hand sanitizer was available, according to ADHS. Il Capo Pizzeria will have to rectify these problems before they apply to reopen with ADHS.

The closure comes nearly a month after a strip club in south Scottsdale had to shut down because of breaking the rules for stopping the spread of COVID-19. ADHS said Skin Cabaret closed on Oct. 26 because it failed to enforce physical distancing rules. During the summer, a few bars in Scottsdale and Tempe were temporarily closed because of COVID-19 violations. Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos/Skylanes in Scottsdale and Tempe's Tempe's Glow Shots and Cocktails were told to closed in late August and didn't get the green light to reopen until early October.